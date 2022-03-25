March Madness betting: Gonzaga and Arizona out, but Kansas isn't title favorite yet

Gonzaga was a big favorite to win the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs lost to Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Arizona took over as the tournament favorite.

A couple hours later, Arizona lost. Houston beat the Wildcats in the second set of Sweet 16 games on Thursday.

We still have four Sweet 16 games to go on Friday and there has already been enough chaos to turn the tournament upside down.

With the two favorites going down on Thursday, here's a look at the new odds to win the championship at BetMGM:

Ramon Walker Jr. of the Houston Cougars celebrates after beating Arizona, a huge win in March Madness. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Houston +350

Kansas +400

Duke +450

Villanova +600

Purdue +600

UCLA +1000

Arkansas +1200

North Carolina +2200

Providence +5000

Miami +5000

Iowa State +8000

St. Peter's +15000

The reason Kansas, the lone No. 1 seed alive in the tournament, isn't the favorite is pretty simple. It hasn't made the Elite Eight yet. Houston has, and the analytical darling is at least temporarily the favorite to win it all. It's worth noting Houston is the favorite among all four winners from Thursday, including Duke and Villanova.

The Cougars have been very high in advanced stat metrics all season, most notably KenPom. Houston, a No. 5 seed, is No. 2 overall at KenPom. The Cougars don't have the name value of a Duke, UCLA, North Carolina or Kansas, but they keep winning.

If Kansas makes it past Providence on Friday, the Jayhawks will presumably become the tournament favorite. But probably not by much over Houston. Purdue might not pass Houston if the Boilermakers win. The Cougars are getting a lot of respect after the season they had and the impressive win over Arizona.

Houston made a Final Four last season. The odds say they have a pretty good shot to win it all a year later in what is becoming a pretty wild tournament.