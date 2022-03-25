March Madness betting: Gonzaga and Arizona out, but Kansas isn't title favorite yet
Gonzaga was a big favorite to win the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs lost to Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Arizona took over as the tournament favorite.
A couple hours later, Arizona lost. Houston beat the Wildcats in the second set of Sweet 16 games on Thursday.
We still have four Sweet 16 games to go on Friday and there has already been enough chaos to turn the tournament upside down.
With the two favorites going down on Thursday, here's a look at the new odds to win the championship at BetMGM:
Houston +350
Kansas +400
Duke +450
Villanova +600
Purdue +600
UCLA +1000
Arkansas +1200
North Carolina +2200
Providence +5000
Miami +5000
Iowa State +8000
St. Peter's +15000
The reason Kansas, the lone No. 1 seed alive in the tournament, isn't the favorite is pretty simple. It hasn't made the Elite Eight yet. Houston has, and the analytical darling is at least temporarily the favorite to win it all. It's worth noting Houston is the favorite among all four winners from Thursday, including Duke and Villanova.
The Cougars have been very high in advanced stat metrics all season, most notably KenPom. Houston, a No. 5 seed, is No. 2 overall at KenPom. The Cougars don't have the name value of a Duke, UCLA, North Carolina or Kansas, but they keep winning.
If Kansas makes it past Providence on Friday, the Jayhawks will presumably become the tournament favorite. But probably not by much over Houston. Purdue might not pass Houston if the Boilermakers win. The Cougars are getting a lot of respect after the season they had and the impressive win over Arizona.
Houston made a Final Four last season. The odds say they have a pretty good shot to win it all a year later in what is becoming a pretty wild tournament.