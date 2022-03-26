March Madness betting: Duke's try at a Final 4 among Saturday's Elite 8 picks

March Madness is down to eight teams. Including, amazingly, a No. 15 seed in St. Peter's.

The Peacocks' already legendary story continues on Sunday against North Carolina. Before then there are two Elite Eight games on Saturday, including a Duke storyline that everyone seems to be tiring of but would be dominating the tournament if it wasn't for St. Peter's.

Jeremy Roach (3) and Mark Williams (15) of the Duke Blue Devils celebrate after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Here are the picks for the Saturday games with odds from BetMGM:

Houston (-2.5) over Villanova

Houston is going to be a team that metrics-driven analysts point to for years. Don't make a mistake, the Cougars' run is a big win for KenPom and other analytics sites like it.

The metrics identified the Cougars as one of the best teams in the country before the tournament. They got a No. 5 seed but were ranked No. 4 overall at KenPom. We won't see something like that again. Especially after Houston's run in this tournament.

The Cougars have looked every bit as good as the advanced stats said they were. It's a tough team that plays defense and rebounds everything. If there's one thing I worry about in this game it's the free-throw disparity: Houston is 327th in the nation shooting 66.7 percent and Villanova is first at 82.6 percent. That could play a factor, especially late. But I'll keep listening to the metrics and go with Houston. If the Cougars make a second straight Final Four, this time as a No. 5 seed, next March you'll hear a lot about using analytics to fill out your bracket.

Arkansas (+3.5) over Duke

There are moments when you wonder how Arkansas has been so good. The Razorbacks' offense can be a bit of a struggle at times. They don't shoot it that well. Their best player JD Notae had 21 points in the upset over Gonzaga, but shot 9-of-29 to get there.

But the point is, the Razorbacks keep beating good teams. They have won 18 of 21. They have beaten teams like LSU, Auburn, Kentucky and Gonzaga along the way. Their aggressive defense sets the tone.

If you didn't know what happened this season you'd think Duke was a big favorite to win it all. They have four players projected to be first-round picks, a healthy championship tradition and coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has been mentioned a time or two this month. But Duke is a No. 2 seed, has just the third-best title odds at BetMGM behind Kansas and Houston, and is winning plenty of games but not blowing teams out. I think Arkansas can at least keep this very close. If the Razorbacks can beat Gonzaga pretty easily, they can beat Duke too.

First Four: 2-2

First round: 10-22

Second round: 11-5

Sweet 16: 4-4

Tournament to date: 27-33