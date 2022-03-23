March Madness betting: Duke, Saint Peter's, Providence among most popular Sweet 16 bets

The NCAA tournament will resume on Thursday night with Sweet 16 action out of the West and South regions before the games from the East and Midwest regions tip off on Friday night.

Two of the remaining No. 1 seeds, Gonzaga and Arizona, will be on the court on Thursday night with Kansas, the other No. 1 seed still alive in the tournament, playing on Friday night. The story of the tournament, No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, will also hope to continue its miraculous run on Friday night.

Gonzaga is the tournament’s top overall seed and the Bulldogs’ West region matchup with No. 4 seed Arkansas is the most-bet Sweet 16 game so far at BetMGM.

Arkansas, a 9.5-point underdog, has been a popular choice among bettors, but are the big-money bettors siding with the Razorbacks?

Which teams are most popular among bettors? Below is a breakdown of all of the betting action for all eight of the Sweet 16 games over at BetMGM.

Gonzaga is favored by 9.5 points over Arkansas with the total set at 154.5. Gonzaga failed to cover in its first two NCAA tournament games (-22.5 vs. Georgia State and -9.5 vs. Memphis). Can the Bulldogs come through for bettors this time around?

So far, 60% of the bets at BetMGM have come in on the underdog Razorbacks, who are also 0-2 against the spread in NCAA tournament play. However, 58% of the money is on the Gonzaga side.

With the total, 66% of the bets are on the over 154.5 but, interestingly, 69% of the money is on the under. Gonzaga’s first two tournament games both went over the total while Arkansas’ first-round game versus Vermont went over and its second-round game versus New Mexico State went under.

The second game in the West region features Duke and Texas Tech. Duke, in its final season under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, overcame a late deficit to beat Michigan State in the Round of 32. Texas Tech also had a close call, but advanced with a gritty win over Notre Dame.

Story continues

In this matchup, Duke finds itself in the unfamiliar position of being the underdog. Texas Tech is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is currently sitting at 137.5. It’s the first time Duke is an underdog in NCAA tournament play since it was a three-point underdog against Oregon in the Sweet 16 in 2016. Duke was a No. 4 seed that year and lost 82-68 to the Ducks, a No. 1 seed.

For this matchup, the majority of the action is on Duke. According to BetMGM, 71% of the money and 78% of the bets is on the Blue Devils on the point spread. Bettors are also liking the over with 62% of the bets and 75% of the money on the over 137.5.

Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) hugs head coach Mike Krzyzewski after a win over Michigan State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In the South region, No. 2 seed Villanova is a 4.5-point favorite over No. 11 seed Michigan. Villanova cruised past Delaware in Round 1 and then knocked off Ohio State in the second round. The Wildcats covered the spread in both of those games. Michigan is also 2-0 ATS in the tournament. The Wolverines covered as 1.5-point favorites over Colorado State and then won outright as seven-point underdogs to Tennessee.

In this matchup, bettors are heavily siding with Villanova. According to BetMGM, 68% of the bets and 73% of the money is on Villanova. Additionally, 73% of the bets and 78% of the money is on the over 134.5. The total opened at 135.5 but has since dropped down a point. Nonetheless, bettors are loving the over.

In the fourth game of Thursday night, South No. 1 seed Arizona is just a 1.5-point favorite over No. 5 Houston. Arizona is coming off a hard-fought overtime win over TCU while Houston cruised past Illinois, 68-53.

Similar to fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga, Arizona is 0-2 against the spread so far in tournament play. Houston is 2-0 ATS but finds itself as an underdog for only the second time this season.

In this game, the public is loving Arizona as a short favorite. The sharps are, too. According to BetMGM, 68% of the bets and 75% of the money is on Arizona.

The bets are a bit more split with the total, which is listed at 145.5. Bettors are siding with the over, but the tickets are split 55-45. The money is more lopsided with 73% of the money on the over.

On Friday night, the story of the tournament will continue. No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s already pulled off upsets over No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State in the East region. Can the Peacocks do it again against No. 3 Purdue?

Purdue is favored by 12.5 points. The Boilermakers covered as favorites in their first two tournament games, but most bettors are backing the Cinderella story. According to BetMGM, 70% of the bets and 60% of the money has come in on Saint Peter’s to cover the spread. On top of that, 94% of moneyline bets and 71% of the moneyline handle is on the Peacocks at +625.

The total is currently 135.5 with the majority of the action (62% of the bets and 64% of the money) on the over.

Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert (25) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The other East region matchup features two blue-blood programs, North Carolina and UCLA. UCLA is favored by 2.5 points and the total is currently 141.5.

North Carolina is coming off an upset over No. 1 seed Baylor while UCLA put together an impressive 72-56 win over St. Mary’s. Most bettors like the Tar Heels in this one. According to BetMGM, 69% of the bets and 62% of the money is on UNC. More bets (55%) have come in on the over but the majority of the money (69%) is on the under 141.5.

Over in the Midwest region, Kansas is favored by 7.5 points over Providence. Providence covered the spread comfortably as a short favorite in its first two NCAA tournament games while Kansas is 1-1 ATS in tournament play.

Providence has a sparkling 8-1 ATS record as an underdog this season and bettors are hoping the Friars can come through again. According to BetMGM, 67% of the bets and 78% of the money is on Providence to cover the spread. The spread opened at Kansas -8.5 but has since ticked down a point to 7.5.

The total is currently 141.5 and the betting is fairly even — 58% of the bets on the over and 52% of the money on the under.

To get to this point, both Miami and Iowa State had to pull off two upsets apiece. Miami beat USC as a two-point underdog in the first round and beat Auburn as a 6.5-point underdog in the second round. For Iowa State, it was a win over LSU as a 3.5-point underdog in the first round and a win over Wisconsin as a four-point underdog in the second round.

In this matchup, Miami is favored by 2.5 points. Bettors are all over the Hurricanes with 70% of the bets and 81% of the money siding with Miami. Bettors also really like the under. With the total listed at 133.5, 81% of the bets and 88% of the money is on the under.

The under is 2-0 in both Iowa State’s and Miami’s NCAA tournament games.