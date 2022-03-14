March Madness betting: Cinderellas don't win the Big Dance

Over the next few weeks of March Madness, we're likely to witness thrilling buzzer-beaters, shots of fans crying, and at least one Cinderella dancing late into the night. What we're unlikely to see, however, is a Cinderella winning the whole shebang. That's something to bear in mind when you're looking at title odds on BetMGM.

Husky dancers

The UConn Huskies are the only long shot higher than 15-to-1 to win a national championship in the last 15 years, wearing the glass slipper throughout the Big Dance twice. Coach Jim Calhoun's 2011 Huskies cashed as a 25-to-1 ticket behind Kemba Walker, then Kevin Ollie steered a 95-to-1 squad to the title in 2014 as a 7-seed.

Twenty-two of the last 31 winners entered the tournament with odds of +700 or less, including the last four champs. If that happens again this season, the nets will be cut down by either Gonzaga (+300) or Arizona (+600).

The Loyola Ramblers have made Cinderella runs in the last two NCAA tournaments. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

No school with a price greater than 20-to-1 has been crowned champion since 1985, besides UConn. The eight teams other than Gonzaga and Arizona who fit that bill this season are: Kentucky (+800), Kansas (+900), Baylor (12-to-1), Duke (14-to-1), Auburn (14-to-1), Villanova (18-to-1), Purdue (18-to-1), and Tennessee (20-to-1).

Identifying which schools will bust brackets and make Cinderella runs can be the key to winning your office pool, but any national championship tickets on them are virtually guaranteed to turn into pumpkins by the time the final bell tolls and "One Shining Moment" fills the air. If you really need some massive long shot action in your life, there's only one team that has seriously beaten the odds in the last 36 years. The UConn Huskies are 80-to-1 to win the national championship on BetMGM.

