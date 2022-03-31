March Madness: Bettors are all over North Carolina and Kansas this weekend

This year's Final Four is stacked with four of the winningest programs in NCAA tournament history, boasting a combined 17 national championships. As money continues to pour in on Saturday's games, bettors are rocking the chalked Jayhawks and the underdog Tar Heels on BetMGM.

Battle of the blue bloods

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite versus Villanova in Saturday's early game. The line opened at 3.5 but was immediately hammered by Jayhawks bettors. A whopping 81% of all the money wagered on the spread has been placed on Kansas. Bill Self's team is 2-2 against the spread in this tournament, most recently outscoring the Miami Hurricanes by 32 points in the second half of their Elite Eight matchup to erase a six-point halftime deficit and easily cover the 5.5 points they were laying.

The Wildcats are a perfect 4-0 ATS through the first four rounds, but that was with second-leading scorer Justin Moore playing. Moore tore his Achilles in the final minute of Villanova's 50-44 Elite Eight upset of Houston. If any team in the Final Four couldn't afford injuries, it's a Wildcats team whose bench is shorter than Hasbulla. Villanova's rotation only goes seven, sometimes eight, deep. Once Caleb Daniels is slotted into Moore's starting spot, Jay Wright is left with a bench that's scored four points across their four games. Not ideal.

Both teams are holding opponents to an average of less than 60 points per game in the tournament, yet 55% of the handle is on the total going over 132.5 points.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are a perfect 4-0 against the spread in the 2022 NCAA tournament. (Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports)

Battle of the blue bloods, part two: bluer bloods

Saturday's nightcap (or afternooncap, if you're on the West Coast) is the first-ever NCAA tournament meeting between bitter ACC rivals Duke and North Carolina, and it's already causing havoc on Tobacco Road. Like Villanova, the Tar Heels are 4-0 ATS as they seek to grant their fan base lifetime bragging rights by denying Coach K a national championship in his final season. North Carolina opened the tournament as 125-to-1 long shots to win it all and are 4.5-point underdogs against the Blue Devils. Seventy-eight percent of the handle is counting on the Tar Heels to cover yet again, while 62% of moneyline tickets are betting that they'll win straight up (+155).

Duke is 3-1 ATS in the tourney, covering three in a row after bad-beating bettors who took them in the opening round versus Cal State Fullerton. The Blue Devils are loaded with first-round NBA draft picks, including expected top-three pick and current favorite to win Most Outstanding Player (+300), Paolo Banchero.

Duke split their two games against the Tar Heels this season, with each team winning by double-digits on the road. One of the keys to this game will be the Blue Devils' ability to keep UNC's Armando Bacot off the glass. Bacot has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 25 of his last 28 games, with four games of at least 20 boards. Two of those three games in which Bacot failed to record double-digit rebounds were against 7-footer Mark Williams and the Blue Devils.

Bettors are also especially keen on the under in this matchup. Eighty-two percent of the handle is hoping that the point total goes under 151.5 points.

Stats provided by Sports Reference.