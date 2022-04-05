March Madness betting: Bettor takes home $112K on Kansas national title future

Kansas knocked off North Carolina in a thriller on Monday night, giving the Jayhawks their fourth national championship in program history.

It was a nail-biter for bettors. The point spread fluctuated between 4 and 4.5 throughout the week with Kansas as the favorite.

The game ended up being a wild ride. North Carolina took a 40-25 lead into halftime before KU responded in a big way, pulling out a 72-69 victory for the biggest championship game comeback in NCAA tournament history.

While North Carolina covered the spread yet again — barely — it was not able to come through for those who had national championship futures bets on the Tar Heels. Included in that bunch were two BetMGM customers with the chance to win a six-digit sum if UNC pulled out the upset.

One bettor wagered $10,200 on North Carolina at +2500. Had the Tar Heels won on Monday night, that bettor would have cashed a ticket worth a whopping $255,000.

Another bettor wagered $20,000 when UNC’s odds were +550, meaning $110,000 was on the line. Instead, the money stayed with the sportsbook.

On the other side of the equation was a huge bet that BetMGM paid out on Kansas. That bet was $8,005 on Kansas to win the national title at +1400. The payout was $112,070.

Kansas winning, not covering good result for sportsbook

The betting on Monday night’s game itself was pretty split. As of Monday morning, 54% of the bets and 53% of the money on the point spread was on Kansas -4.5.

With regard to the total, which opened at 153.5 and dipped down to 151.5, most bettors were on the over. According to BetMGM, 59% of the bets and 55% of the money were on the over. The game ended up finishing well below the total, rewarding under bettors.

Jason Scott, the VP of Trading for BetMGM, said Monday night's outcome was a positive one for the sportsbook.

"It was a tough college basketball season for the sportsbook but the tournament as a whole fell in our favor. Kansas winning but failing to cover in the championship game was a great result for us," Scott said.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Remy Martin #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts as Kansas Jayhawks players and coaches hold up the trophy after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

