March Madness betting: Arizona is the favorite to win the South region

Prior to the start of the college basketball season, nobody really expected much from the Arizona Wildcats. They opened with 50-to-1 odds to win the national championship, which put them on par with middling Big East teams like Creighton and Seton Hall. However, as we enter March Madness, Arizona has the second best odds to win the NCAA tournament and is the favorite to win the South region as the No. 1 seed.

While Arizona is the favorite to win the region, they won't be without competition. Villanova has won the national championship twice in the last five years the tournament was played and enters as the Big East tournament champion. Tennessee just outlasted the likes of Kentucky and Auburn to win the SEC tournament. Illinois claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

While Arizona will be a deserving popular pick, there is certainly some intrigue in the South region. Here's a closer look at the region from a betting perspective. All odds are via BetMGM.

Odds to win the South region

No. 1 Arizona: +120

No. 2 Villanova: +400

No. 3 Tennessee: +550

No. 4 Illinois: +900

No. 5 Houston: +550

No. 6 Colorado State: 50-to-1

No. 7 Ohio State: 20-to-1

No. 8 Seton Hall: 33-to-1

No. 9 TCU: 40-to-1

No. 10 Loyola Chicago: 22-to-1

No. 11 Michigan: 22-to-1

No. 12 UAB: 80-to-1

No. 13 Chattanooga: 100-to-1

No. 14 Longwood: 200-to-1

No. 15 Delaware: 200-to-1

No. 16 Wright State/Bryant: 200-to-1

Arizona is the favorite

In their first season under Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats have already surpassed all reasonable preseason expectations. Arizona swept the Pac-12 regular season title and the conference championship, finishing the pre-tournament part of their season with a 31-3 record. Their high potential was on full display in Saturday's Pac-12 championship win over UCLA.

UCLA had a 12-point second half lead in the Pac-12 championship game, but then Arizona found a gear that very few teams in this country have. Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points to lead the Wildcats and fuel a massive second half run that showed just how dangerous this Arizona team is. Mathurin is one of 15 players on the Wooden award ballot, an award given to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

Arizona is the favorite to win the South region. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What made this Wildcats performance even more impressive is that they did it without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, who is part of the heart and soul of this Arizona offense. He leads the team in assists. Arizona gets an assist on 65.2% of its field goals, which is the second highest mark in the nation. It's a fun offense that shares the ball and plays at a fast, exciting pace. Kriisa is day-to-day with his ankle injury, but reports are positive that he could return very soon. They might not need him on the first weekend of the tournament, but they do need him if they want to realize their full potential.

From an analytical point of view, it all checks out for Arizona. They rank second in KenPom's adjusted efficiency metric, behind only Gonzaga. They are one of just five teams in the country that rank top-20 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They play at the 8th highest tempo in the country, which is a positive for a top-seed. The more possessions each team gets, the more chances that the higher end talent has of shining through. Arizona is a deserving +120 favorite to win the South region and advance to the Final Four.

South region's value plays

There are some intriguing teams in the South region. Higher seeded teams like Michigan, Loyola Chicago and Chattanooga are intriguing bets on a game-by-game basis early in the tournament, but it's hard to back any of those teams to go all the way and win the region. Villanova has a championship pedigree and is the No. 2 seed, and the Wildcats are appropriately priced at +400 to win the region. Let's take a closer look at two other teams.

Tennessee: It's very hard to back a Rick Barnes-led team to have success in the NCAA tournament. This is Barnes' 27th appearance in the NCAA tournament over his storied career with programs like Providence, Clemson, Texas and now Tennessee. Despite 27 appearances, Barnes has made the Sweet 16 just three times and his teams have been upset and suffered early-round exits a high percentage of the time.

I've been hurt by Barnes before, but I like this year's Tennessee team. The Vols had a 4-1 record against teams that earned a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in this tournament. They beat Kentucky twice, and also have wins over Auburn and Arizona. They finished the season by winning 12 of their final 13 games, en route to winning the SEC tournament. They rank seventh in KenPom, powered by their defense which ranks third in adjusted efficiency. This team almost certainly deserved a two seed. Tennessee is +550 to win the region.

Houston: Houston appeared in the Final Four last season as a No. 2 seed. In 2019, they were a No. 3 seed. This year, Houston finds itself as a No. 5 seed. However, despite that, this team is dangerous. The Cougars rank fourth in KenPom's rankings. They're one of just two teams (Gonzaga) to rank top-12 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

This team has been hurt by the injury bug this season, including leading scorer Marcus Sasser for the season after just 12 games. However, it hasn't hurt them much. They won the American conference regular season title and then the conference tournament. Houston has an absurd 569 assist to 385 turnover ratio, showcasing their ability to create offense and protect the ball. Despite being the No. 5 seed, Houston has the same odds as No. 3 Tennessee and better odds than No. 4 Illinois to win the region, highlighting the fact that they're likely underseeded. Houston is +550 to win the region.

Round 1 bets

Loyola Chicago -1.5 vs. Ohio State: Ohio State enters the NCAA tournament reeling after losing four of its last five games. Three of those losses were to teams not in the tournament, including a Big Ten tournament loss to Penn State. The Buckeyes famously lost straight up as 15.5-point favorites against No. 15 Oral Roberts in last year's tournament. On the other side, we know all about the NCAA tournament magic of Sister Jean and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Despite losing coach Porter Moser to Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago is back in the dance this year. Loyola Chicago has improved offensively this year, which should allow them to keep up with Ohio State. On the defensive side, the Ramblers are the better team (22 vs. 131 in KenPom's defensive efficiency metrics.) I'll take the higher seed laying points against the lower seed.

Villanova vs. Delaware under 133.5 points: Of all tournament teams, only Akron has less possessions per 40 minutes than the Villanova Wildcats. They slow games down to a crawl. When you couple their slow pace with the fact that they're a top-30 defense in the country, it's no surprise that Villanova games average just 135 points. That's against competitive Big East teams, not the 5th best team in the Colonial. Delaware held their opponents under 60 points in three straight Colonial tournament games to clinch the automatic bid. The under has gone 8-2 in Delaware's last ten games. I see Villanova taking care of business relatively easily in a slow, rather boring game, so I'm going with the under.