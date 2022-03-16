March Madness betting: Answering burning bracket questions, including best bets

After a football season of podcasts breaking down each NFL game every week, Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports are here to answer all the big NCAA tournament questions before you fill out your brackets and making your bets at BetMGM:

What do you think of this tournament in general?

FS: My first thought is it'll be hard to just pick a champion. We hear all the time about how crazy the tournament is, but the truth is there are usually a handful of true title contenders and while 2014 UConn happens sometimes, often the champ comes from that small and predictable group. This year it feels like there are a dozen teams you can legitimately make a case for winning it all. That's the largest number I can remember. There's value in non-Gonzaga teams. We just have to figure out the best one, because this tournament really is deep.

SP: It's hard not to punch Gonzaga on my tourney sheets, but where's the fun in that? And where's the value in that? We have to look elsewhere, even as that Bulldogs ticket is so overdue.

Kentucky grabs my attention. This is not the typical John Calipari team — it's mostly driven by juniors, not freshmen. Oscar Tshiebwe is an octopus on the boards. Kentucky's KenPom page is gorgeous; no obvious weaknesses I can spot. And Calipari has the gravitas and lawyering you need in March. He'll wear down officials and get calls. I've never rooted for Kentucky in my life, but I'm a capitalist. Get me some Wildcats stock.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe is a national player of the year candidate and could star in March Madness. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Maybe I want all the Wildcats. Villanova was 25-to-1 a minute ago, now their odds are in the teens. I'm still plenty interested. I know Nova getting a 2-seed over Tennessee put some in an uproar, but I've faded Rick Barnes all my life and won't stop now. Nova isn't just the best free-throw shooting team this year, it might be the best of all time. And they get to the line plenty. They defend the 3-point arc extremely well. I love experience, I love cohesion. And everyone can fill in their favorite "Collin Gillespie has been here forever" joke. Did he score over Patrick Ewing in the 1985 final? Was he roommates with Kerry Kittles? I'm no comedian, but I see a deep run.

With all these cats clawing at me, what about Arizona? I don't like them at the market price. I didn't love the conference, for starters, so the record doesn't wow me as much as it might others. A first-year coach and a team this young? Don't you have to have experience somewhere?

I'm also in mourning about Providence's seed. This is the best PC team since the 1997 group that lost in the Elite Eight (in overtime, no less) to eventual champion Arizona. So what was Providence's reward? The No. 13 darling that everyone's picking, South Dakota State, and then the grossly underseeded Iowa Hawkeyes, probably, in Round 2. Maybe it's New England fatalism at play, but I'm worried about my old school.

FS: I respect what Providence has done and hate to go against them. I don't think their great record in close games is just lucky. There's some skill in winning over and over in the final minutes. But South Dakota State is a tough draw.

As far as a championship pick, I'll punch a ticket on Tennessee at +1800, even though it was +2500 on Sunday. The Vols looked really good in the SEC tourney and their overall resume is pretty impressive. That's my best value pick to win it all.

Any double-digit seed you think could go to the second weekend?

FS: Virginia Tech is a team I had an ACC championship ticket on ... for the regular season. Hey, better late than never Hokies. They can nail 3s, are getting confidence, have experience and a first-round draw against a Texas team that has not lived up to expectation.

Loyola Chicago seems to be too easy of an answer, but they fit too. And since we're pessimistic on our alma maters, I'll match your South Dakota State worry with my concern that Colgate beats Wisconsin and then knocks off LSU or Iowa State (one of the most unappealing first-round games I can recall) in the second round. Colgate can really shoot it.

SP: I am ready with the cut-and-paste "told you so" when Barnes breaks your heart. This guy somehow lost 10 games at Texas when he had Kevin Durant. There's red ink all over his tournament logs. March isn't his month.

I fell in love with Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament. It's not the greatest Duke team of all time, but they shredded them. Unselfish, multiple scorers and multiple ways to score. And when you look at Tech's early struggles, you notice a ton of close losses and fluky things going wrong. This is just a late-developing photograph. I'll pick the Hokies to win one game on all of my sheets, and certainly give them a puncher's chance against an excellent Purdue team.

Which low seed are you not totally sold on?

FS: Last April, I saw the recruiting class Duke was bringing in and who they had on their interest list, and bet them to win the title. I wish I felt as good about that ticket today as I did back then. I don't get why the Blue Devils aren't better. Four of their starters show up in every first-round NBA mock draft. They beat Gonzaga and Kentucky early on. But it has been a really long time since we've seen them look elite. There's no way they should have been a No. 2 seed; I thought they could have been a No. 4. Look, could Duke turn it on and win it all? Sure. But I'm not investing any more in them.

SP: You're right on Duke. They don't defend well enough. They haven't played together enough, either. If you're going to win it all with freshmen, it needs to be an absurd collection of talent like Michigan 1992 (and even that team didn't really jell until the tournament). Maybe being the final Coach K team is a burden, too. I can excuse the loss to Virginia Tech the other night, the Hokies are the second-unluckiest team in the NCAA field and played out of their minds. But when Duke loses the final K/Cameron game to an ordinary UNC team, you wonder about foundational cracks.

What's missing with Kansas? I have that same nagging feeling. Bill Self's Kansas teams have been top 5 ranked at some point in 17 of 19 seasons, a remarkable achievement. In eight different years, they've had the No. 1 tag. And yet if not for the Mario Chalmers save in 2008, the championship haul would be zero. Maybe it's unfair to hold anyone to a championship standard, I don't know.

I wish they were a little more sure with the basketball. I don't love the free-throw shooting. Kansas is the type of team I could see beating literally anyone, but also losing to any team around the Top 40. Talk me out of it. You've seen them up close. I trust your eyes more than mine.

FS: I like Kansas' draw the more I look at it, though I'm not in love with their team. Maybe I'm holding them up to the standards of KU teams of the past that were filled with stars, but I don't look at this roster and see an unbeatable team. They're good, I just don't know if they're good enough to win it all.

What first-round bets are you liking?

FS: I think I've settled on my top five: Virginia Tech over Texas (the Longhorns have been so lukewarm all season), Murray State over San Francisco (love everything about the Racers), North Carolina over Marquette (two teams going in opposite directions), Loyola Chicago over Ohio State (when will Loyola not be criminally underseeded?) and Memphis over Boise State (Memphis is finally coming close to hitting that ceiling we knew they had before the season started).

SP: It's impossible to put Bryant down on your tourney sheet, but I implore everyone to watch them (and bet on them, or at least the over) Wednesday against Wright State. Peter Kiss has traveled more than Robin Leach, but he landed in a perfect spot and leads the country in scoring. He's Chris Herren 2.0, a Broadway ego but with a big heart, the type of player opponents hate but teammates love. Charles Pride is a 6-foot-4 guard and ordinary athlete who somehow led the NEC in rebounding — he's all anticipation and guts, the type of glue guy you win with. Bryant's idea of defense most of the year was "don't worry, we'll outscore em" but Hall Elisias is back and healthy, a rim protector and shot rejector. He had eight swats against Wagner; NEC POY Alex Morales (should have been Kiss, but whatever) somehow went 0-for-16.

I'll have Bryant to win Wednesday (despite a de-facto road game against Wright State) and to cover against Arizona. Peter Kiss isn't afraid of anyone.

Other picks: South Dakota State to beat Providence (because I'm a New England fatalist and don't expect happiness), Vermont to cover and maybe win against Arkansas (I love teams that have played together forever and run efficient offense), Virginia Tech of course and Kentucky to name the score against St. Peter's (sometimes it's better to lose in the conference tournament, regroup, refocus; this is one of those times).