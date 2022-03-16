March Madness: Best first-round bet for the men's tournament

With the NCAA men's tournament tipping off in earnest with a full slate of games on Thursday, we pulled together a roundtable to answer burning questions that'll help you fill out your Tourney Pick'em bracket. Here are our Cinderellas, dark horses, first No. 1s to fall, best first-round bets and Final Four/champion picks.

Best first-round bet

Frank Schwab: Maybe I rely on momentum too much for my March Madness betting, but that’s how I landed on North Carolina -2.5 over Marquette as my top first-round bet. UNC seems to be peaking a bit, while Marquette has been taking on a ton of water since a really good January.

Nick Bromberg: Since I already put my eggs in Loyola’s basket in the Cinderella section I’m obligated to take them getting 1.5 points against Ohio State. I also like Davidson to beat Michigan State outright so getting them at +1.5 is also good value.

Sam Cooper: I know LSU just got rid of Will Wade, but I think the Tigers can destroy Iowa State. ISU gets a significant amount of its production from Izaiah Brockington, a really athletic guard who loves to shoot midrange jumpers off the dribble. Brockington accounted for 25.6% of ISU’s shot attempts and LSU has a slew of long, rangy wing players who can swarm him. On top of that, Brockington enters the tournament in a slump. He’s made just 18 of his last 60 field goal attempts. I’ll take LSU -4.

Greg Brainos: Duke obliterates bad opponents in the first round, so I’ll take them -18.5. Cal State Fullerton should be a cakewalk, as they don’t have the bigs to match up against Pablo Banchero and Mark Williams. The Blue Devils win by at least 20 for Coach K’s 98th career NCAA tournament victory (then he retires one short of 100).

Pete Truszkowski: I’ll take the 7.5 points with Chattanooga against Illinois. The Mocs check all of the boxes for a good underdog bet. They rank outside of the top 300 in tempo, which is a plus for an underdog. However, they’re very good in transition when they want to play that way. They have two outstanding guards in Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste.

While a lot of mid-majors get overwhelmed physically by the elite athletes from bigger schools, Chattanooga has Silvio de Souza, a transfer from Kansas that gives them that interior physical presence. The Mocs are good enough from three and do a great job of defending the arc. Illinois is a good team, but I’m not overly high on the Big Ten, and 7.5 points is a big number against one of the best mid-majors in this tournament.

Mark Drumheller: Colgate doesn’t tip off until 9:50 p.m. ET on Friday night, but the Raiders +7.5 will be worth the wait. Wisconsin is 1-8 ATS in their last nine games as a favorite and faces a red-hot Colgate team that has won 19 of their last 20. The Raiders are deadly from downtown, hitting at a 40.2% rate. With Johnny Davis banged up, I am happy to bet the Badgers lack the firepower to keep up.