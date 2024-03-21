March Madness: Bergen Catholic teammates square off in North Carolina's win over Wagner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Oradell is 640 miles north of the Spectrum Center, but for 22 minutes during Thursday’s NCAA Tournament, Julian Brown and Elliot Cadeau felt like they were back at practice with the Bergen Catholic boys basketball team.

The two guards and former Crusaders faced off in the Big Dance’s Round of 64, with Brown putting up 18 points and four assists for Wagner but Cadeau’s top-seeded North Carolina squad advancing with a 90-62 victory.

“It’s a blessing because you don’t see that often, two high school teammates meeting at the college level and playing on one of the biggest stages in the world,” Brown said. “I’m super proud of him. He’s like a little brother to me. After the game I told him, ‘Go win the rest of this tournament.’ I love him, and it was great to compete against him today.”

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Julian Brown (13) is defended by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The two played together for two years at Bergen Catholic before going separate ways. Cadeau is a freshman who has broken into the Tar Heels’ starting lineup. His came into the day averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 assists but his March Madness debut was a bit of a struggle – no points, three rebounds, three assists and four turnovers in 22 minutes.

“I think I played terribly – I’ll play a lot better next game,” he said. “I didn’t help out the team as much as I wanted to, but we still came out on top and that’s all that matters.”

Brown played a big part in keeping Wagner in the game through 30 minutes. The sophomore shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and logged the full 40 minutes.

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (2) shoots against Wagner Seahawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (11) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

“It was really cool to play against him,” Cadeau said. “Just to face somebody I’ve played with in the past was a full-circle moment.”

Unlike Cadeau, who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, Brown was unrated and unranked by the major scouting services.

“He’s become a really good player,” Cadeau said. “His shot is really good. He was one of the best guards on the floor, so that was really exciting for me to see.”

Brown averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 boards this season and played well above his listed height of 6-foot-1. He finished strong, scoring 20 points in Wagner’s upset of top-seeded Central Connecticut State in the Northeast Conference Tournament and 15 in Tuesday’s NCAA First Four victory over Howard.

“Tough kid man, he’s got a chip in his shoulder,” Wagner coach Donald Copeland said. “His biggest strength I would say is overconfidence. He’s got that undersized guard thing, which is why I think I’m good coaching him, because I understand that mentality.”

Nearly two decades ago, Copeland was an undersized guard at Seton Hall who earned All-Big East honors. On Thursday, after Brown outplayed most of North Carolina’s backcourt, Copeland paid him the highest possible compliment.

“He’s always competing,” he said.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Bergen Catholic teammates square off in North Carolina's win over Wagner