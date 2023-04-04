March Madness: Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and more react to UConn's win over San Diego State

The Dance has concluded, and UConn has emerged victorious. After a dominant run at the NCAA men's tournament, UConn held the trophy aloft after a decisive 76-59 win over San Diego State.

When that buzzer finally sounded after the clock ran out, there was mayhem on the court. Confetti fell as the players hugged, jumped, yelled and celebrated their hearts out.

All emotion from Dan Hurley and the Huskies 🙌#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/3e0fNMf1Mq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

The fan reaction to the win ranged from happy and calm to unhinged and possibly illegal, which is pretty much what you'd expect from any college fan base, especially one that's isolated in the upper right corner of Connecticut.

Students began rushing the court with a minute left in the game pic.twitter.com/IXCxfmnWaS — Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) April 4, 2023

RUN HUSKIES RUN! 👏



UConn students are going wild on campus after that Natty Win! 🏆



(via @M_GabrielaMo) pic.twitter.com/NAtVeGgKnZ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 4, 2023

Athletes celebrate, congratulate

The eyes of the sports world were on UConn-SDSU on Monday night. UConn women's basketball player Paige Bueckers, currently recovering from a torn ACL, celebrated with a bunch of her teammates.

Story continues

Paige Bueckers and UConn women’s basketball are hype for the Huskies’ national championship pic.twitter.com/M8xbng0Neb — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) April 4, 2023

LETS GO BOYYSSSS 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/KQKHvGvEda — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) April 4, 2023

Angel Reese, who is fresh off a NCAA women's tournament win with LSU, had a reason to celebrate UConn's victory: her cousin, Jordan Hawkins, plays for the Huskies.

cookout this year bout to go uppp😭 https://t.co/R6F2625O4B — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023

Kemba Walker, who led UConn to the 2011 national championship, was at the game and ultra hyped to see his alma mater take home the trophy.

Kemba was feeling GOOD after UConn clinched another NCAA Men’s Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LpDHnNMRSH — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 4, 2023

Other UConn alums like Renee Montgomery and Dan Orlovsky were also over the moon.

Congrats @UConnMBB



5 in 25



Basketball capital of the world — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 4, 2023

A family affair

The game was truly a family affair in more ways than one. There's the UConn family, which was out in full force to support the 2022-2023 team. Former players were everywhere, and Hurley made sure to personally thank all of them for what they've done for the program through the years.

Forever UConn 🐺

We Are Here 🏆

We Bleed Blue 🏀

Brotherhood @UConnMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/4tL8Su0gQs — Charlie Villanueva cvbelieve.eth (@CVBelieve) April 4, 2023

Ray Allen, Emeka Okafor and Rudy Gay congratulating Dan Hurley pic.twitter.com/Q0ZU9hTqzV — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 4, 2023

While his team is cutting nets, Dan Hurley is going around to UConns former stars and thanking them for what they've done for the program.



Here he is with Caron Butler.



All class. pic.twitter.com/6o1GrEVojC — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 4, 2023

And then there's the Hurley family itself. Dan is far from the only coach, with his father Bob, a storied high school basketball coach, and his brother Bobby, the current coach at Arizona and a former Duke star. They were all there, and constantly looked so proud of Dan.

Damn right I got the shot. pic.twitter.com/vX2BzGsw9P — Doug Tammaro (@DougTammaro) April 4, 2023

Bobby Hurley gets emotional as his brother Dan Hurley accepts the national championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/CtHIUu5jyl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2023

Dan's son Andrew is on the UConn team, and coach had him dribble out the clock as the game ended.

HURLEY AND THE HUSKIES ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/8adWlfLFzQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 4, 2023