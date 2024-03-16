March Madness is here, and Alabama basketball is on a Crimson Slide | Goodbread

NASHVILLE − Peaking in mid-March is supposed to be the idea.

Learn a few non-conference lessons in December. Endure your struggles and fight through inconsistency in January, maybe overcome an injury or two in February. But March is rally time. When the best teams led by the best coaches hit their best rhythm and enter the postseason as a well-tuned ensemble.

And right now, Alabama basketball can't even hear the beat.

The Crimson Tide lost for the fourth time in its last six games Friday in making a whimper of an exit from the SEC Tournament, a 102-88 loss to Florida at Bridgestone Arena. Of those four losses, three of them have been blowouts in which Alabama has suffered a mental meltdown on the defensive end of the floor.

"We've got a lot of guys that are too worried about what happens on the offensive end," UA coach Nate Oats said.

Before the Gators piled up 102 points, they scored 105 on Alabama in Gainesville on March 5, just 10 days after Kentucky amassed 117. UA's defensive woes have now gone well beyond an inability to consistently get stops, which has been problematic all season; more recently, lapses in recognition or effort, or both, have led to insurmountable deficits.

Insurmountable even for the most prolific offense in Alabama history.

About that offense − the one that broke a school record with nine 100-point outputs this season − it hasn't been itself lately, either. After the Crimson Tide punctured Florida's defense for four layups and an early 8-0 lead, it was as if there was a lid on the basket for the rest of the first half. Even senior point guard Mark Sears couldn't find a groove, and was held without a 3-pointer for just the second time all season.

As with previous losses to Kentucky and Florida, Friday's debacle was a 40-minute game that was all but over in about 25. This time, the Gators led by 20-plus points early in the second half, leaving no doubt about the outcome long before the final horn sounded.

"They're going to have to decide how much more basketball they want to play together," Oats said.

On the very day Alabama announced Oats' second contract extension in the last 13 months − a highly lucrative deal that's fully understandable given the program's overall improvement on his watch − his team played with none of the poise or urgency demanded by the moment.

And the moments are only getting still more urgent.

On Sunday, Alabama will learn its NCAA Tournament seeding − it remains projected as a No. 4 seed − and its opening opponent. And it will begin preparations for what it hopes won't be a first-round ouster. That shouldn't be such a worry for a team that won 13 SEC games and will likely face a No. 13 seed, but Alabama is in a tailspin at the worst possible time.

It's the Crimson Slide.

And if it isn't rectified immediately, the most prolific offense in school history will be laid to waste.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

