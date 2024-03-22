Advertisement

March Madness 2024: Social media reacts as Kentucky suffers stunning upset in first round to Oakland

Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK
March Madness already had a few upsets in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but the first stunner came when 3-seeded Kentucky fell to 14-seeded Oakland in the Round of 64, handing the Wildcats their second first-round exit in the past three years.

Largely responsible for the Kentucky loss was Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who hit 10 3-pointers for the Golden Grizzlies, tied for second in NCAA Tournament history.

It made Kentucky the first blueblood to be eliminated for the tournament, and guaranteed the Wildcats won't make it out of the first weekend for the fourth straight season (technically fifth, but the 2020 NCAA Tournament wasn't played).

As it happens so often when a historically successful program falls, social media was unkind to the Wildcats.

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) had a lot to say about Oakland's stunning upset of Kentucky, which had the added side effect of obliterating numerous brackets.

Kentucky is believed to have two potential lottery picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard. Oakland will now move on to the second round, as the Wildcats head back to the drawing board once again.

