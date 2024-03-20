March Madness 2024: Seeds? Elite Eight? Brackets? A guide for the non-sports fan

If you are the friend, spouse, partner, offspring, parent or coworker of a basketball fan, you may notice them being a little distracted. They may spend a lot of time talking to fellow basketball fans, passing around pieces of paper (and, occasionally, wads of cash) and talking in what seems to be code. They may even, grinning, ask you if you want in.

It's March Madness again! And you know what that means!

Not really, if (like me) you don't follow college basketball. I understand the general idea, of course, just from social osmosis: All the college basketball teams play each other until one wins, everyone has their life choices either validated or invalidated, and the wrong person in your office pool gets the money.

But why do fans talk passionately about seeds? What are bubbles? Cinderellas? Will the bracket buster get bad children who don't eat their vegetables? Let's find out together.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's NCAA tournament bracket contest for a chance at $1 million prize

What is March Madness, anyway?

March is the magical time every year when 68 college basketball teams compete to win the NCAA Division I championship in men's and women's basketball by playing each other in a single-elimination tournament in a very crammed period of just a few weeks. (That's the "madness" part.)

How do they decide who plays in March Madness?

All the NCAA Division teams play in one of 32 different conferences—

Sorry, I went too fast. NCAA Division I (or D-I) is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the United States. These are generally the big schools even we non-sports people have heard of. They have "conferences," which are groups of teams sometimes based on geographical location with names like "Missouri Valley," "Pac-12," Patriot League," Sun Belt," etc. because there are a lot of teams and this makes things a bit more manageable. The University of Florida Gators are in the Southeastern Conference, for example. Florida State University is in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Each of these conferences plays its own tournaments to kick off March Madness and the winners of those tournaments automatically get to compete in the for the . Those winners are pre-qualified to compete, so to speak, and are said to have gotten "automatic bids." But that's only 32 teams.

The other 36 teams are the ones that didn't win their conference tournaments but impressed the NCAA selection committee enough to get offered invitations, or "at-large berths," to play anyway. The names of those teams get announced in a big, televised event called "Selection Sunday."

(Yes, every single element of March Madness has its own highly marketable name. Accept it. Embrace it.)

The 68 teams are split into four regions (also called regionals) for the tournament. In the men's tournament, it's the East, South, Midwest, and West. The women's tournament's regions are named for the cities the final games are played at; this year it's Albany, New York (regions 1 and 2) and Portland, Oregon (regions 3 and 4). Easy so far.

March Madness snubs: Oklahoma, Indiana State and Big East teams lead NCAA Tournament victims

What is a March Madness bracket?

There are two answers, here. The official bracket is the schedule usually presented as a tree diagram that shows you which teams are playing which other teams, in what order, during a single-elimination tournament. Two teams play, the winner goes on to the next round in the bracket, and so on. This bracket is established by the NCAA.

A "bracket" also refers to the paper your buddies or your coworkers at the office are passing around, where everyone in the group hands in their best guesses for the winners for each round all the way up to the final winner, and they often bet on which one of their group comes the closest. You can print out a copy here.

Betters make their choices carefully, based on obsessive, in-depth knowledge of the teams and their rosters, careful observation of the coaches and the team play so far this season, knowledge of player injuries, personal lifelong team loyalties from childhood that disregard all history and logic, or even, for all I know, by favorite mascots.

Former president Barack Obama released his own March Madness bracket this week. He didn't think much of the Florida teams.

Bracketology: 5 simple tips and predictions will set up your NCAA tournament bracket for March Madness

What do people bet on during March Madness?

There isn't much about March Madness that people don't bet on. Your friendly office pool most likely just bets on the final winner, but people bet on who gets at-large bids, what seeds individual teams get, each and every game and multiple elements in the games and about specific player performances, whatever.

But that's beyond the range of this article since after researching point spreads, over/unders, foreign foes, moneylines, derivatives, futures, and First to 15 props I had to go lie down and have a cool drink.

This year marks the first time that sports betting has been legal in Florida, which adds an extra way to lose your money even more quickly and decisively.

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA women's tournament

But what is a March Madness 'seed'?

Every one of the 68 teams gets assigned a numerical ranking from 1-16, called a "seed," that will determine where each one will be placed in the region. If your team is the No. 16 seed, it just means they're ranked No. 16 in their region. Sorry.

In the bracket, the highest-ranked (or seeded) team will face the lowest-seeded team. In its first March Madness game, the 16-seeded Stetson University's men's team will be facing No. 1 seed University of Connecticut. The highest-seeded Florida team this year was the University of Florida men's team, which was No, 7 in the South region.

Why not just call it ranking? I do not know. It's a sports thing.

What is the 'First Four'?

When you're doing a massive single-elimination tournament, 68 is a lousy number to manage.

To get that down to a nice, easily-divisible number, and to get the excitement building for the fans, the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers (remember? the teams that won their conferences already?) and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams (out of the teams that didn't win but got invited to play) play in a round called "The First Four" and the winners move on, leaving us a nicely-divisible 64 teams.

The First Four men's games begin Tuesday, March 19.

'Art and science:' How bracketologists are using artificial intelligence this March Madness

What are the 'Sweet Sixteen,' the 'Elite Eight,' and the 'Final Four'?

I did warn you. They like names.

After the First Four round, you've got three weeks of practically nonstop basketball ahead. The first round abruptly reduces the 64 teams abruptly to 32 teams and the games over the next week leave you with sixteen teams, which are called the "Sweet 16." Over a weekend, those get whittled down to the "Elite 8." I think you can see where this is going.

During the last weekend, the "Final Four" — one winner from each region — compete for the national championship.

Naming the games: Who came up with the March Madness names Sweet 16, Elite 8 and Final Four?

That's the general idea of March Madness, aside from the never-ending drama and the epic wins and tragic losses and buzzer-beater, game-winning shots and heart-rending injuries and the heroic underdogs and the screaming emotional rollercoasters that will completely occupy the lives of your friends, family and coworkers most of the month. And, for all I know, Taylor Swift.

Who wins March Madness?

Whichever team manages to win all six of its games, over three weekends.

What are bracket busters? What are bubbles? What is a March Madness Cinderella?

Ah, yes, I did promise those.

A bracket buster is a team you picked to make it to the Final Four that, maddeningly, lost inside of the first round or two and caused you to say words out loud that your children shouldn't be learning yet. And yes, you will be mocked for it. Taunting your buddies and mocking their pathetic choices is an essential part of March Madness.

A bracket buster also can refer to a team that unexpectedly defeats the team that everyone thought was going to win, which then busts everyone's bracket. See: Cinderella, below.

Bubble teams occur before March Madness, during the selection process for the at-large bids. Those are the teams that may or may not get selected. These are the sorts of things that basketball fans and sports journalists all obsess on, along with all the other things.

If a team does way better than anyone expected them to, especially if they're a low-seeded team, they're considered a Cinderella. Some fans insist it has to be a first-round upset to be a Cinderella. If there is a Cinderella, it's quite likely they're the reason your bracket got busted.

Are at-large bids the best teams that didn't win their conference tournaments?

That depends on which fan you ask, and how much time you have. Every die-hard basketball fan has deep-seated emotional scars over their team getting passed over for an at-large bid even though they had an AMAZING SEASON that only missed winning by ONE BAD CALL in favor of a LOSER team that doesn't DESERVE to BE on a FREAKIN' COURT, much less playing in the MADNESS.

Just have an exit strategy planned before you ask, is all I'm saying.

Where did the name 'March Madness' come from?

Well, now it's an official brand of the NCAA.

But originally it came from an essay by Henry V. Porter, assistant executive secretary of the Illinois High School Association, in the 1930s. He was so impressed with the tournament he dubbed it March Madness, and other sportswriters and sports columnists, who knew a good alliteration when they heard it, ran with it.

When does March Madness 2024 begin?

The teams that will be competing were announced on March 17 (Selection Sunday).

For men's teams, the first games will begin on March 19 and the championship game will be Apr. 8, according to the NCAA schedule.

For women's teams. the first games will begin on March 20 and the championship game will be Apr. 7, according to the NCAA schedule.

How can I watch March Madness online?

All the games will be streamed on NCAA's March Madness Live, but you have to sign in to your TV provider to be able to access the games.

The men's tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — or you can watch them on any online service that offers them as part of their packages, such as Hulu Live TV, SlingTV, DirecTV Stream, and FuboTV.

If you're using an antenna on your TV, many of the games will be broadcast on CBS affiliates.

TBS will be broadcasting the Final Four and national title games this year.

The women's tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU and occasionally ABC on this schedule. The women's Final Four will air on ESPN. ESPN cable subscribers will be able to stream the games, as can ESPN+ digital subscribers.

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization. Read more articles by Chris here and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: March Madness 2024 guide for the non-sports fan: definitions, schedule