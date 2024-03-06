March Madness 2024 primer: All you need to know for Selection Sunday, Final Four & more

It's officially college basketball's turn to take the spotlight in the sports world with the 2024 NCAA Tournament exactly two weeks away with the "First Four In" games in Dayton, Ohio getting underway on Mar. 19 & 20.

Conference tournaments have officially begun with the Atlantic Sun Conference getting underway last night and the first round of multiple leagues -- the Patriot League, Sun Belt and Horizon League -- tipping off later this evening to figure out who will qualify for the automatic bid.

With the 68-team tournament that has non-stop action and buzzer beaters nearly upon us, here are the key dates you need to know, including when the Big Ten & Big East conference tournaments begin, Selection Sunday + Final Four dates and more for the 2024 NCAA tournament:

Where does the first round and finals of the Big Ten and Big East tournament take place?

Rutgers players on the bench react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

For those looking to cheer on the likes of Rutgers and Seton Hall in their respective conference tournaments, they'll both begin a week from today, with the first round starting on Mar. 13.

The Big East Tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden, concluding with the Championship game on Mar. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.

For the Big Ten, its tournament will be played at the Target Center this year, with a champion being crowned on Mar. 17 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

When is 'Selection Sunday' for the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Florida Atlantic University basketball players and coaches react seeing where they were seeded and who they were playing in the NCAA Tournament during Sunday night's selection show on CBS.

This year's release of the 68-team field (including the first four in participants) that makes the tournament, what region (East, West, South and Midwest) they'll be in and the school they'll face, also known as Selection Sunday, will be on Mar. 17 at 6 p.m. on CBS following the conclusion of the Big Ten tournament.

When and where will the 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four be?

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dunks the ball in front of Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium.

The Final Four heads west this year as it will take place from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The two matchups deciding who will be in the title game is on Apr. 6 and the national championship two days later on Apr. 8.

This will be the first time the Final Four is back in Arizona since 2011, where the reigning national champion UConn Huskies won their third national championship in program history.

Who are favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Mar 3, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate and pose for a photo as they are named Big East Regular Season Champions after the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the Huskies, they're currently the clear odds-on-favorite to repeat as national champions at 5/1 (+500) odds and are aiming to be the first school since the 2006-07 Florida Gators to win consecutive national titles.

UConn claimed its first outright Big East regular season title since 1999 with a 91-61 win over Seton Hall this past Sunday afternoon.

Here are the consensus odds for the top-12 favorites to win this year's tournament:

UConn: 5/1 (+500)

Houston: 7/1 (+700)

Purdue: 8/1 (+800)

Arizona and Tennessee: 12/1 (+1200)

UNC and Auburn: 20/1 (+2000)

Kentucky: 22/1 (+2200)

Creighton, Marquette, Alabama and Duke: 25/1 (+2500)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: March Madness 2024: Selection Sunday, Final Four dates for tournament