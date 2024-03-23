March Madness 2024 power rankings: Odds make UConn clear favorite ahead of second round

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

With more than half of the first round of games complete in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, March Madness has set in. Multiple upsets in the first 36 hours of action whittled down the number of perfect brackets but kept many of the favorites in the hunt for the title.

Defending champion UConn entered the tournament as the favorite and remain on top after a 91-52 blowout win over Stetson. With the first round in the rear-view, here's how the championship rankings look by odds from BetMGM:

All odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday night.

Three of the four No. 1 seeds (UConn, Houston, Purdue) lead the odds with the Huskies' lead growing after that win over Stetson. Oddsmakers point to Duke and Marquette as the top challengers to Houston in the South. Arizona's the lone No. 2 seed and has to get through North Carolina in order to make it out of the West region. Purdue's path to the title could feature a matchup with either Creighton or Tennessee - two top-10 teams in odds - but not both.

The Tar Heels are the lone No. 1 seed in this group but that's due to a tough draw with the likes of Alabama and Arizona in their region. Tennessee had one of the biggest blowouts in the first round Thursday with an 83-49 win over St. Peter's. Iowa State won 82-65 over South Dakota State Thursday but are in the same region as UConn which hurts the Cyclones' chances.

The last two Big East teams are on the edge of the top 10 after wins in the first round. Marquette's path to the title isn't bad; thanks to upsets, the Golden Eagles won't face a single-digit seed until the Elite Eight at the earliest. Creighton's road is a bit tougher as Oregon looked good against South Carolina and Tennessee is no slouch. And that's the potential path to just reach the Elite Eight out of the Midwest, where they may face Purdue.

Duke pulled away for a 64-47 win over Vermont but could face Houston in the Sweet 16 if they knock off the winner of Wisconsin-James Madison. Illinois' 85-69 win over Morehead State sets them up for a game with Duquesne but they still have Iowa State and UConn in their region. Baylor's impressive 92-67 win over Colgate can only do so much with the path out of the region potentially featuring Arizona and North Carolina.

Alabama's the top scoring offense in the country and put that on display against Charleston but is in the tough West region. They could face North Carolina in the Sweet 16 if they win in the second round and could have to face Arizona after that. Gonzaga and Kansas both avoided upsets in the first round before their second round matchup but the winner could have to face Purdue in the Sweet 16. Michigan State's another West region contender but faces North Carolina Saturday in the second round. If the Spartans win, their path out of the region could involve facing off with Alabama and either Arizona or Baylor.

Next five: St. Mary's (+6600); San Diego State, Wisconsin (+8000); Texas, Colorado (+9000)

