March Madness 2024: How to watch Stanford vs. Norfolk State tonight
March Madness continues this Friday with the Round of 64 tipping off in the women's tournament. One of the 32 games being played in the next two days? Stanford vs. Norfolk State. The game between the No. 2 seed Stanford Cardinals and the No. 15 Norfolk State Spartans tips off tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Is your bracket ready? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Stanford vs. Norfolk State game, plus the rest of the March Madness action. And if you're looking for how to watch the men's NCAA tournament, we've got you covered there, too.
How to watch the Stanford vs. Norfolk State game:
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and ESPN2
Date: Friday, Mar. 22
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2
Streaming: Sling Orange & Blue, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV
What time is the Stanford vs. Norfolk State game?
The Stanford Cardinals play the Norfolk State Spartans at 10 p.m. tonight.
Stanford vs. Norfolk State game channel:
Stanford vs. Norfolk State game will air on ESPN2. Games for the women's NCAA tournament will air across a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC. Don't have cable? Here's how we recommend watching March Madness games.
Starting at $30 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue plan offers ABC, ESPN, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN and ESPN2 — AKA nearly every channel you'll need to watch both men's and women's March Madness (along with 30+ other channels). A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the NCAA action, you can always record games.
For the women's NCAA tournament, you'll need access to ESPNU and ESPNews, which you can get with Sling's $11/monthly Sports Extra add-on.
- Almost every game for the men's and women's tournament
- No games on CBS
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ABC
March Madness First Round schedule:
Friday, Mar. 22 — First round
(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2
(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN
(6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(1) South Carolina vs. (16) Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN
(7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews
(1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN
(4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews
(8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
(5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
(7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
(2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
(6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Saturday, Mar. 23 — First round
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Green Bay | Noon | ESPN
(3) UConn vs. (14) Jackson State | 1 p.m. | ABC
(4) Indiana vs. (13) Fairfield | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(8) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPNews
(2) Notre Dame vs. (15) Kent State | 2:15 p.m. | ESPN
(3) NC State vs. (14) Chattanooga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
(1) Iowa vs. (16) Holy Cross/UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ABC
(6) Syracuse vs. (11) Auburn/Arizona | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Oklahoma vs. (12) FGCU | 4 p.m. | ESPNews
(1) Southern California vs. (16) A&M-Corpus Christi | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN
(7) Ole Miss vs. (10) Marquette | 4:45 p.m. | ESPNU
(8) West Virginia vs. (9) Princeton | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(7) Creighton vs. (10) UNLV | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
(4) Gonzaga vs. (13) UC Irvine | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(2) UCLA vs. (15) California Baptist | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
(5) Utah vs. (12) South Dakota State | 10 p.m. | ESPNU
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
Looking for how to watch the men's tournament? We've got you covered.
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, ABC