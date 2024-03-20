March Madness 2024 will include these 18 former Kentucky high school basketball players

Four Kentucky teams and at least 18 players who attended high school in the commonwealth will participate in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Three teams are on the men's side: third-seeded Kentucky, 14th-seeded Morehead State (the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion) and 15th-seeded Western Kentucky (the Conference USA Tournament champion).

On the women's side, sixth-seeded Louisville is the lone representative from the commonwealth.

You can find the 13 men and five women who will help their teams battle for an NCAA championship below.

The list of players includes former Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners.

Did we miss anyone? Please email: pstory@gannett.com with additional players from the commonwealth to follow.

Former KHSAA basketball players in men's 2024 NCAA Tournament

Wildcats freshman guard Reed Sheppard played at North Laurel High School.

Name College High School(s) Brennan Canada Kentucky George Rogers Clark Reed Sheppard Kentucky North Laurel Walker Horn Kentucky Covington Catholic/Westlake Isaac Stansbury Mississippi State Greenwood Dieonte Miles Morehead State Walton-Verona Jerone Morton Morehead State George Rogers Clark Brady Dingess Morehead State Martin County Dontaie Allen Western Kentucky Pendleton County Jack Edelen Western Kentucky Male Jaylen Dorsey Western Kentucky Berea Teagan Moore Western Kentucky Owen County Tre King Iowa State Lexington Christian/Hargrave Academy Trey Hicks Longwood South Oldham/The Hill School

Former KHSAA basketball players in women's 2024 March Madness

Savannah Wheeler, left, played for Boyd County in high school. Wheeler will lead Middle Tennessee State against Louisville on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

Name College High School Savannah Wheeler Middle Tennessee Boyd County Timberlynn Yeast Marshall Mercer County Anaya Brown UT Martin Lafayette Ally Collett UT Martin South Laurel Love Mays UT Martin Danville

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: March Madness 2024: Former KHSAA basketball players in NCAA Tournament