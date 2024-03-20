March Madness 2024 will include these 18 former Kentucky high school basketball players
Four Kentucky teams and at least 18 players who attended high school in the commonwealth will participate in the NCAA Tournament this year.
Three teams are on the men's side: third-seeded Kentucky, 14th-seeded Morehead State (the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion) and 15th-seeded Western Kentucky (the Conference USA Tournament champion).
On the women's side, sixth-seeded Louisville is the lone representative from the commonwealth.
You can find the 13 men and five women who will help their teams battle for an NCAA championship below.
The list of players includes former Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners.
Former KHSAA basketball players in men's 2024 NCAA Tournament
Name
College
High School(s)
Brennan Canada
Kentucky
George Rogers Clark
Kentucky
North Laurel
Walker Horn
Kentucky
Covington Catholic/Westlake
Isaac Stansbury
Mississippi State
Greenwood
Dieonte Miles
Morehead State
Walton-Verona
Jerone Morton
Morehead State
George Rogers Clark
Brady Dingess
Morehead State
Martin County
Dontaie Allen
Western Kentucky
Pendleton County
Jack Edelen
Western Kentucky
Male
Jaylen Dorsey
Western Kentucky
Berea
Teagan Moore
Western Kentucky
Owen County
Iowa State
Lexington Christian/Hargrave Academy
Trey Hicks
Longwood
South Oldham/The Hill School
Former KHSAA basketball players in women's 2024 March Madness
Name
College
High School
Savannah Wheeler
Middle Tennessee
Boyd County
Timberlynn Yeast
Marshall
Mercer County
Anaya Brown
UT Martin
Lafayette
Ally Collett
UT Martin
South Laurel
Love Mays
UT Martin
Danville
