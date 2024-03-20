Advertisement

March Madness 2024 will include these 18 former Kentucky high school basketball players

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
Four Kentucky teams and at least 18 players who attended high school in the commonwealth will participate in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Three teams are on the men's side: third-seeded Kentucky, 14th-seeded Morehead State (the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion) and 15th-seeded Western Kentucky (the Conference USA Tournament champion).

On the women's side, sixth-seeded Louisville is the lone representative from the commonwealth.

You can find the 13 men and five women who will help their teams battle for an NCAA championship below.

The list of players includes former Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners.

Former KHSAA basketball players in men's 2024 NCAA Tournament

Wildcats freshman guard Reed Sheppard played at North Laurel High School.
Name

College

High School(s)

Brennan Canada

Kentucky

George Rogers Clark

Reed Sheppard

Kentucky

North Laurel

Walker Horn

Kentucky

Covington Catholic/Westlake

Isaac Stansbury

Mississippi State

Greenwood

Dieonte Miles

Morehead State

Walton-Verona

Jerone Morton

Morehead State

George Rogers Clark

Brady Dingess

Morehead State

Martin County

Dontaie Allen

Western Kentucky

Pendleton County

Jack Edelen

Western Kentucky

Male

Jaylen Dorsey

Western Kentucky

Berea

Teagan Moore

Western Kentucky

Owen County

Tre King

Iowa State

Lexington Christian/Hargrave Academy

Trey Hicks

Longwood

South Oldham/The Hill School

Former KHSAA basketball players in women's 2024 March Madness

Savannah Wheeler, left, played for Boyd County in high school. Wheeler will lead Middle Tennessee State against Louisville on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.
Name

College

High School

Savannah Wheeler

Middle Tennessee

Boyd County

Timberlynn Yeast

Marshall

Mercer County

Anaya Brown

UT Martin

Lafayette

Ally Collett

UT Martin

South Laurel

Love Mays

UT Martin

Danville

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: March Madness 2024: Former KHSAA basketball players in NCAA Tournament