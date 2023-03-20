March Madness 2023 viewer's guide: What to watch and what to skip on Monday

The last eight spots into the women's Sweet 16 will be punched on Monday.

The final day of a chaotic first five days of the NCAA tournament concludes with eight women's tournament games. The first tips off at 4 p.m. and basketball goes all night if you live on the East Coast. Oklahoma and UCLA likely won't begin until sometime after 10 p.m. out East.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Monday's second-round games. All times are Eastern.

Early Four

4 p.m. — No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Ohio State (ESPN)

6 p.m. — No. 12 Toledo vs. No. 4 Tennessee (ESPN2)

7 p.m. — No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 Villanova (ESPNU)

7 p.m. — No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 4 Texas (ESPN)

Must-see: Let’s go with the first game of the day. That could end up being the closest of the first four as Ohio State is favored by 5.5 points over the Tar Heels. And both teams escaped scares on Saturday. North Carolina coughed up a nine-point halftime lead and needed Deja Kelly’s go-ahead three-point play with two seconds left to advance. Ohio State was down by 16 in the first half to James Madison before coming back and pulling away in the second half.

Must-skip: Can Toledo pull off another upset? We’re not so sure. Tennessee is a 13.5-point favorite and the Lady Vols made it look really easy on Saturday against St. Louis. Tennessee nearly doubled up the Billikens as Jordan Horston went 9-of-11 from the field and scored 21 points. Toledo got out to an early lead against Iowa State and made their free throws to end the Cyclones’ chances of a comeback. The Rockets are going to need a fast start again.

Most likely potential upset: After taking down Washington State on Saturday, Florida Gulf Coast is just a 5.5-point underdog against Villanova. The Eagles are 33-3 and two of its three losses came to Duke and Stanford. Both are top-three seeds in the tournament. FGCU enters this game on a 15-game win streak and was clearly the better team against the Cougars.

Player to watch: If FGCU is going to pull off the upset it needs to keep Maddy Siegrist in check. Or maybe the Eagles decide to let Siegrist score and try to lock down her teammates? Siegrist averages nearly 30 points per game and scored 35 in Villanova’s opening-round win. Siegrist takes over a third of Villanova’s shots and averages over 21 attempts per game. Lucy Olsen is the only other Villanova player who averages more than 10 points or 10 shots per game.

Mar 5, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper calls to her team in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Late Four

8 p.m. — No. 9 Miami vs. No. 1 Indiana (ESPN2)

9 p.m. — No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 2 UConn (ESPN)

9 p.m. — No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 3 Duke (ESPNU)

10 p.m. — No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 UCLA (ESPN2)

Must-see: If you’re a night owl or live in the Pacific or Mountain timezones, Oklahoma and UCLA could be a barnburner. The Bruins are favored by 6.5 points and are going to want to slow the pace against the Sooners. Oklahoma won the Big 12 regular season title and was second in the country in scoring at 84.5 points per game. UCLA scores just 70 per game and gives up 61.

Must-skip: Oddsmakers aren’t giving Baylor much of a chance against UConn. The Huskies are giving the Bears 15.5 points, though that line may be a product of UConn’s name recognition for casual bettors. It’s the biggest spread of the last four games of the night as Baylor needed a big comeback against Alabama on Saturday to advance to the second round.

Most likely potential upset: Keep an eye on Miami and Indiana, especially if star Indiana forward MacKenzie Holmes is on the sidelines. The Hoosiers are favored by 14.5 points but that line likely has Holmes’ presence built in. Holmes missed Indiana’s first-round win and her status for Monday night isn’t definitive. If she’s out, Miami has a shot to pull a stunner.

Player to watch: Danish guard Frida Formann hit five 3s in Colorado’s 82-60 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The Buffs were 13-of-27 from deep and jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead. Formann shoots 40% from behind the arc and has scored in double figures in each of Colorado’s last four games while shooting 12-of-26 from 3.