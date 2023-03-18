March Madness 2023: Games, scores, schedule, times and TV channels for NCAA women's tournament Day 2

After a first day of big wins, a few seed upsets and all-around good basketball, March Madness continues Saturday. The NCAA women's tournament concludes the first round with 16 games. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game on April 2 on ABC. For a deeper dive into Saturday's slate, check out the what to watch guide.

NCAA tournament's Saturday schedule

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis, 1 p.m. (ABC)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Miami, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 5 Washington State vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 St. John’s, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama, (ESPN2)

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPNews)

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

