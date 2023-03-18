March Madness 2023: Games, scores, schedule, times and TV channels for NCAA men's tournament Day 3

The first Sweet 16 berths will be booked on Saturday as the NCAA men's tournament continues.

Saturday’s schedule is backloaded with six games in the evening so get settled in for a fun night of action.

Here’s your full viewing guide for Saturday’s action. All times Eastern.

NCAA men's tournament Saturday schedule

12:10 p.m — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman (CBS)

2:40 p.m. — No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke (CBS)

5:15 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas (CBS)

6:10 p.m. — No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton (TNT)

7:10 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn (TBS)

7:45 p.m. — No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State (CBS)

8:40 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern (TNT)

9:40 p.m. — No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland (TBS)

Must-see: Will there be a No. 15 seed in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season? Princeton is a 6.5-point favorite against Missouri and will need to shoot much better from behind the 3-point line than it did against Arizona to knock off the Tigers from the SEC. Princeton hasn’t won multiple games in the NCAA tournament since 1965. A very close second in this category is Penn State’s game against Texas. The Longhorns were hot from behind the arc against Colgate and Penn State also shoots well from deep. Texas is just a 5.5-point favorite in that one.