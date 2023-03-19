March Madness 2023: Games, scores, schedule and TV channels for NCAA men's tournament Day 4

The Sweet 16 will be rounded out Sunday as the NCAA men's tournament finishes its round of 32.

Sunday's schedule is again backloaded but offers plenty of intrigue. The evening window features No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, which made history Friday night in delivering the second upset of a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament.

Here’s your full viewing guide for Sunday's action. All times Eastern.

12:10 p.m. — No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh | CBS

2:40 p.m. — No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Kentucky | CBS

5:15 p.m. — No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 Michigan State | CBS

6:10 p.m. — No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | TNT

7:10 p.m. — No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Creighton | TBS

7:45 p.m. — No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 16 FDU | truTV

8:40 p.m. — No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | TNT

9:40 p.m. — No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 TCU | TBS

Must-see: Look, we're not saying this game doesn't have the potential to get ugly, but when a No. 16 seed knocks off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's tournament for the second time in history, you should probably be following along. After ousting top-seeded Purdue on Friday, Fairleigh Dickinson continues its march through madness against No. 9 Florida Atlantic. The Owls escaped a first-round tilt with No. 8 Memphis in controversial fashion, but the C-USA champs aren't here by mistake. They're now 32-3 on the season and boast a 13 NET ranking. Fairleigh Dickinson is a 14.5-point underdog.