March Madness 2023: Games and results for NCAA men's tournament Day 4

The Sweet 16 for the NCAA men's tournament is now rounded out after Sunday.

Sunday's schedule has already included two upsets as No. 7 Michigan State upended No. 2 Creighton and No. 6 Creighton knocked off No. 3 Baylor. But after No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson shocked No. 1 Purdue in the first round, the dream was ended in the second round as the Knights fell to Florida Atlantic.

Here are the results for the full Sunday slate.

(3) Xavier 84, (11) Pittsburgh 73

(3) Kansas State 75, (6) Kentucky 69

(7) Michigan State 69, (2) Marquette 60

(4) UConn 70, (5) Saint Mary's 55

(6) Creighton 85, (3) Baylor 76

(9) Florida Atlantic 78, (16) FDU 70

(5) Miami 85, (4) Indiana 69

(3) Gonzaga 84, No. 6 TCU 81