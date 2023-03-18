March Madness 2023: Florida Gulf Coast upsets Washington State; scores, schedule, times and TV channels for NCAA women's tournament Day 2

Associated Press

All-American center Mackenzie Holmes started Indiana's NCAA title quest on the bench. After watching Sydney Parrish score 19 points and grab eight rebounds and her replacement, Lilly Meister, add seven points and three blocks in the top-seeded Hoosiers' 77-47 rout of 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech, Holmes said she plans to return for Monday night's second-round game. Holmes missed eight games last season with an injured left knee and still wasn't 100% when the Hoosiers' postseason run ended in the Sweet 16.