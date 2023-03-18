March Madness 2023: Florida Gulf Coast upsets Washington State; scores, schedule, times and TV channels for NCAA women's tournament Day 2

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

After a first day of big wins, a few seed upsets and all-around good basketball, March Madness continues Saturday. The NCAA women's tournament concludes the first round with 16 games. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game on April 2 on ABC. For a deeper dive into Saturday's slate, check out the what to watch guide.

NCAA tournament's Saturday schedule

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont, 3 p.m. (ABC)
No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 St. John’s, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama, (ESPN2)
No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPNews)
No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 1 Indiana 77, No. 16 Tennessee Tech 47 (Recap)
No. 4 Tennessee 95, No. 13 Saint Louis 50
No. 3 Ohio State 80, No. 14 James Madison 66
No. 9 Miami 62, No. 8 Oklahoma State 61 (Recap)
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 74, No. 5 Washington State 63

Follow all of Saturday's March Madness action

Live Updates

Everything you need to know about the NCAA tournament

Recommended Stories