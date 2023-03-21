March Madness 2023: Another No. 1 goes down! Miami upsets Indiana in wire-to-wire win; scores, schedule, TV for NCAA women's tournament

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Miami&#39;s Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated No. 1-seeded Indiana in a second-round women&#39;s NCAA tournament game on March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated No. 1-seeded Indiana in a second-round women's NCAA tournament game on March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The round of 32 started Sunday and went chalk until the final game of the night when No. 8-seeded Ole Miss shocked No. 1 Stanford. The NCAA women's tournament continues Monday as the final bids to the Sweet 16 are awarded. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game April 2 on ABC. For a deeper look at Monday's slate, check out the what-to-watch guide.

NCAA tournament's Monday schedule and results

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

No. 3 Ohio State 71, No. 6 North Carolina 69 (Recap)
No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47 (Recap)
No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 12 FGCU 57 (Recap)
No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51 (Recap)
No. 9 Miami 70, No. 1 Indiana 68 (Recap)
No. 2 UConn 77, No. 7 Baylor 58 (Recap)
No. 6 Colorado 61, No. 3 Duke 53 (OT)

Everything you need to know about the NCAA tournament

