March Madness 2024: Where to Watch All of the NCAA Final Four Basketball Games Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2024 March Madness season is nearly coming to an end! After an exciting Elite Eight round, NCAA March Madness basketball moves into the Final Four with the top men’s teams (Purdue, NC State, UConn and Alabama) and women’s teams (South Carolina, NC State, Iowa and UConn) — advancing in the tournament.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Related: The Best TVs for Watching Sports

The women’s Final Four games air today on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. All of the men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on TNT, TBS or TruTV on Saturday, April 6, at 3:09 p.m. PT/6:09 p.m. ET. The easiest way to stream the NCAA March Madness games is with a free five-day trial to DirecTV, which carries ESPN, ABC and Turner Broadcast System channels.

WATCH March Madness with Directv Stream

At a glance: Watch the NCAA March Madness tournament online

Women’s NCAA March Madness games Final Four April 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN NCAA championship game Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC Stream online DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Men’s NCAA March Madness games Final Four April 6 at 3:09 p.m. PT/6:09 p.m. ET on TruTV, TBS or TNT NCAA championship game Monday, April 8 at 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET Stream online Max (with B/R Sports add-on), DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling



Below, keep reading to find out how to watch the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament — including the women’s and men’s Final Four and championship games — with and without traditional cable, plus the best deals on last-minute tickets to watch the action in person.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Games: Final Four, Championship Date and Time, Where to Stream Online

The women’s NCAA Final Four game airs today on ESPN starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. NC State Wolfpack. Immediately after, the Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies will face off at 7:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

Women’s March Madness ends with the NCAA women’s championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday, April 7, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Learn more about NCAA women’s March Madness basketball tournament, along with brackets info here.

You can watch ESPN online on any live TV streaming service that carries the network, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. Additionally, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial to Fubo or a five-day DirecTV trial to watch games for free.

How to Watch NCAA Men’s March Madness Games: Final Four, Championship Date and Time, Where to Stream Online

All of the men’s NCAA tournament games will air on TruTV, TBS and TNT.

The NCAA Final Four game is Saturday, April 6 at 3:09 p.m. PT/6:09 p.m. ET starting with the Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack, followed by the UConn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide.

The winners of the Final Four will move on to the NCAA championship game on Monday, April 8 at t 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET. Though it’s illegal to stream games on StreamEast, you can watch the tournament legally across TBS, TNT or truTV, or stream on Max with the B/R Sports add-on.

Cord-cutters can watch games through any live TV streaming service that carries Turner Broadcast System channels, such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. All web-based services are accessible on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

How to Stream 2024 NCAA March Madness Basketball Games Without Cable

The women’s and men’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments air on different networks, and the easiest way to stream all of the games is with DirecTV Stream, which carries ABC, ESPN and Turner Broadcast System networks. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch the games online for free with DirecTV’s five-day trial.

Below, learn more about other ways to watch the NCAA March Madness games.

How to Stream 2024 NCAA March Madness Women's and Men's Games Online

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv Stream

Watch the women’s NCAA March Madness basketball games on ESPN and ABC and the men’s tournament on TBS, TNT or TruTV for free with DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day trial. The streamer carries over 75 other channels, such as NBC, ABC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and much more.



Prices start at $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package. In addition, other plans offer between 105-150 channels with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. New subscribers can receive a $100 Visa reward card for a limited time. Learn more about the offer here.

How to Stream 2024 NCAA March Madness Women's and Men's Games Online

Max

Get Max

Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to men’s March Madness games with TNT, TBS or truTV starting at $5.83 per month when you pay for a year of service up front — about $70 per year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now as the deal expires on April 9.



In addition to March Madness, Max’s B/R Sports includes NBA on TNT, NHL on TNT, U.S. Soccer, NCAA March Madness and much more. The service also has hit movies like Barbie, Blue Beetle, Avatar: The Way of Water, and others, as well as award-winning series, such as Succession, Barry, The White Lotus and more.



Max is also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video.

How to Stream 2024 NCAA March Madness Women's and Men's Games Online

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

You can also livestream the Final Four and NCAA championship games on ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT and TruTV online without traditional cable with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. The streaming service includes all of the networks that broadcast March Madness games starting at $76.99 monthly with ads. The service also comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional cost.



With a subscription, Hulu + Live TV users can watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), The Muppets Studio and Pixar. Subscribers can also watch ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula 1 and the NHL, MLB and other sports leagues. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

How to Stream 2024 NCAA March Madness Women's and Men's Games Online

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the NCAA March Madness basketball games online. You can watch TBS, TNT or TruTV on Sling Blue, which is half off for the first month for new subscribers.



Regularly $45 per month, the Sling Blue plan is only $22.50 for your first month and includes over 40 local and national broadcast channels.



Other options include the Sling Orange tier ($20 for the first month, $40 monthly after), which also features Bravo, Disney Channel, ESPN, FreeForm, FX, AMC, BBC America, USA Network and much more; and the combined Sling Orange + Blue package ($30 for the first month, $60 monthly afterward) and includes truTV and TBS as part of its offerings.

What Is the NCAA March Madness Final Four Basketball Tournament Schedule?

NCAA March Madness is just about over with the Final Four on Saturday, April 6. It concludes with the NCAA Championship Game on Monday, April 8 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on TBS at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Final Four Saturday, April 6 on TBS, TNT, truTV or Max

NCAA Championship Game Monday, April 8 on TBS, TNT, truTV or Max

Meanwhile, check out a complete list of Final Four games below:

Saturday, April 6

UConn (1) vs. Illinois (3) 3:09 p.m. PT/6:09 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV

Alabama (4) vs. Clemson (6) 5:49 p.m. PT/8:49 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV

WATCH March Madness with Directv Stream

Where to Buy NCAA March Madness Final Four Basketball Tournament Tickets Online

Want to watch all of the college basketball action in person? You’ll find options for last-minute tickets below to attend the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Ticket prices vary depending on where you’d like to sit in the arena and are available on third-party ticketing platforms such as StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster; visit NCAATickets.com for more info.

One of the best deals on NCAA basketball tickets is at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 off with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Where to Buy NCAA March Madness Final Four Basketball Tournament Merch Online

While you wait for the Final Four games to begin, you can support your team with official apparel and gear that shows off your love and pride for your favorite college, or alma mater. Keep reading for the best Final Four gear and merch from Nike and Fanatics, below:

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

Iowa Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

$40 at Nike

UConn Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

UConn Classic99 2024 Women's Regional Champ Nike Cap

$49 at Nike

UConn 2024 Men's Regional ChampMen's Nike College Basketball T-Shirt

UConn 2024 Men's Regional Champ T-Shirt

Buy Now $35

Made from 100 percent cotton, the UConn 2024 Men’s Regional Champ T-Shirt from Nike and reads “Net Worthy” with “East Regional Champs.” This refers to the team’s entry into this year’s Final Four.

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt - Heather Gray

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt

$40 at fanatics

Purdue Classic99 2024 Men's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

Purdue Classic99 2024 Men's Regional Champ Cap

Buy Now at Nike $40

Nike made a stylish cap, which is coming soon, that pronounces the Purdue Boilermakers as Final Four participants. The team’s black, gold and old gold logo highlighted in the center against the hat’s black and gray color scheme.

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt - Red

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four V-Neck Tee

$40 at Fanatics

NC State Wolfpack adidas Unisex 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt - White

NC State Wolfpack Adidas 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt

Buy Now at fanatics $29.99

The 2024 March Madness Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt shows off that NC State’s Wolfpack logo front and center with the “South Regional Champions” at the bottom.

Alabama Classic99 2024 Men's Regional Champ Nike College Basketball Cap

Alabama Classic99 2024 Men's Regional Champ

Buy Now at Nike $40

Celebrate the Alabama Crimson Tide with this Nike Classic99 cap proclaiming the team’s entry into the 2024 Final Four.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter