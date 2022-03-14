March Madness 2022: Potential Gonzaga-Duke rematch looms in West Region

USA TODAY Sports breaks down the NCAA Tournament West Region:

Best first-round matchup: Michigan State-Davidson. The Spartans are limping into the tournament with six losses in their last 10 games. Getting a No. 7 seed was a gift from the committee, however they didn't get to avoid a difficult opponent. The Wildcats might not have anyone at the same level of famous alum Stephen Curry. They do have a team that is in the top 10 in three-point shooting, led by Foster Loyer. He and Hyunjung Lee will be bombing from the outside in this game. That offensive approach will provide a challenge to Michigan State's rugged defense. Can the Spartans slow them down and make it a more physical game? Should be fun to watch.

Potential upset: First Four winner vs. Alabama. The Crimson Tide are another team that is stumbling its way into the field. Losers of four of six, they, like Michigan State, got a fortunate seed. Surviving their first game, though, should be a challenge whether it is Notre Dame or Rutgers. The Fighting Irish and Scarlet Knights play completely different styles, making Alabama's preparation more difficult. The winner of the game in Dayton also will have some momentum and have worked out some tournament nerves. It sets up for a surprise result, although maybe it won't be too big of a surprise. UCLA and Virginia Commonwealth have made the Final Four out of the First Four and nine of the 10 times a winner has followed with another victory in the main field.

Arkansas guard Stanley Umude celebrates hitting a 3-pointer against Texas A&M in the Big 12 Tournament.

The sleeper: Arkansas was the hottest team in the SEC entering the conference tournament with 14 wins in its previous 16 games. The Razorbacks got knocked off by Texas A&M in the semifinals to slow some of their momentum. They remain a dangerous team with JD Notae capable of taking over games and an aggressive defense that harasses opponents into shooting just 41.1% from the field. Gonzaga looms as an obvious challenge in the Sweet 16. Arkansas has the athletes and tournament experience -- it made the Elite Eight last year -- to push the Bulldogs. An upset wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

Story continues

Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr., left, makes a pass as Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren defends in a game the Blue Devils won in November in Las Vegas.

The winner: It would be a storybook scenario if Duke were able to reach the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final season. The Blue Devils already boast a win against Gonzaga on a neutral floor this season, too, so the possibility is there. But it is hard to see them knocking off the Bulldogs for a second time after frustrating losses to North Carolina and then to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament title game exposed flaws in their defense. Gonzaga is looking to go one better this season after losing to Baylor in the national title game. With Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren leading the way, the nation's No. 1 scoring offense (87.8 ppg) has too much firepower for the rest of the regional. A slip up is possible, however it's difficult to go with anyone else to reach New Orleans.

coaches

Kansas' Bill Self first to $10M, more women hitting $1M mark as basketball coaches' salaries skyrocket

Men's database

Women's database

No. 1 Gonzaga

Record: (26-3, 13-1 West Coast champion)

Coach: Mark Few

Leading scorer: Drew Timme, 17.5 ppg

No. 2 Duke

Record: (28-6,16-4 ACC at-large)

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero, 16.9 ppg

No. 3 Texas Tech

Record: (25-9, 12-6 Big 12 at-large)

Coach: Mark Adams

Leading scorer: Bryson Williams, 13.7 ppg

No. 4 Arkansas

Record: (25-8, 13-5 SEC at-large)

Coach: Eric Musselman

Leading scorer: JD Notae, 18.4

No. 5 Connecticut

Record: (23-9, 13-6 Big East at-large)

Coach: Dan Hurley

Leading scorer: R.J. Cole, 15.7 ppg

No. 6 Alabama

Record: (19-13, 9-9 SEC at-large)

Coach: Nate Oats

Leading scorer: Jaden Shackelford, 16.7 ppg

No. 7 Michigan State

Record: (22-12, 11-9 Big Ten at-large)

Coach: Tom Izzo

Leading scorer: Gabe Brown, 11.4 ppg

No. 8 Boise State

Record: (27-7, 15-3 Mountain West champion)

Coach: Leon Rice

Leading scorer: Abu Kigab, 14.7 ppg

No. 9 Memphis

Record: (21-9, 13-5 American at-large)

Coach: Penny Hardaway

Leading scorer: Jalen Duren, 12.3 ppg

No. 10 Davidson

Record: (27-5, 15-3 Atlantic 10 at-large)

Coach: Bob McKillop

Leading scorer: Foster Loyer, 16.5 ppg

No. 11 Rutgers

Record: (18-13, 12-8 Big Ten at-large)

Coach: Steve Pikiell

Leading scorer: Ron Harper Jr., 15.6 ppg

No. 11 Notre Dame

Record: (22-10, 15-5 ACC at-large)

Coach: Mike Brey

Leading scorer: Blake Wesley, 14.6 ppg

No. 12 New Mexico State

Record: (26-6, 14-4 WAC champion)

Coach: Chris Jans

Leading scorer: Teddy Allen, 19.3 ppg

No. 13 Vermont

Record: (28-5, 17-1 America East champion)

Coach: John Becker

Leading scorer: Ryan Davis, 17.1 ppg

No. 14 Montana State

Record: (27-7, 16-4 Big Sky champion)

Coach: Danny Sprinkle

Leading scorer: Xavier Bishop, 13.9 ppg

No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

Record: (21-10, 11-4 Big West champion)

Coach: Dedrique Taylor

Leading scorer: E.J. Anosike, 16.5 ppg

No. 16 Georgia State

Record: (18-10, 9-5 Sun Belt champion)

Coach: Rob Lanier

Leading scorer: Corey Allen, 14.7 ppg

Follow colleges reporter Erick Smith on Twitter @ericksmith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness 2022: Gonzaga claims top seed in West, Duke is No. 2