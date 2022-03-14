March Madness 2022: Midwest region could be upset central, but Kansas should hold serve

USA TODAY Sports breaks down the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region:

Best first-round matchup: The 8-9 clash between San Diego State and Creighton might not be the most aesthetically pleasing game on the slate if you like a high tempo and free-flowing offense. But it will almost certainly feature a high level of intensity and will likely come down to the last few valuable possessions.

Including the current season, the Aztecs have won at least 20 games in all five years under coach Brian Dutcher. This year’s version features the stingiest scoring defense in the field, surrendering just 57.7 points a game. Their contests are often described as rock fights, but Creighton doesn’t mind playing that style, either. The Bluejays allow just over 65 points a game and battled Villanova to a near standstill for a half in the Big East tournament final. Expect a tight affair with points at a premium in this one.

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dribbles against Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) during the Big East tournament final.

Potential upset: No. 13 seed South Dakota State is one of just three teams to enter the tournament with 30 wins. Yes, the Jackrabbits play in the Summit League, not quite the same level of competition Arizona faced while posting its 31-3 record. But the Jackrabbits made a clean sweep of their conference – regular season and tournament – and take a 21-game winning streak into their round-of-64 matchup with No. 4 Providence.

Make no mistake, the Friars did a remarkable job under coach Ed Cooley’s guidance to claim the Big East regular-season title and produce 25 wins this season with little fanfare. But their most recent outing was a 27-point thrashing at the hands of Creighton in the tournament semifinal — not exactly a confidence booster. South Dakota State looks to have the right makeup to cause trouble for a potentially vulnerable higher seeded squad. The Jackrabbits are deeper than your typical so-called mid-major team with nine players averaging at least 15 minutes. Lead guard Baylor Scheierman does a little of everything, ranking second on the team in scoring (16.2) and first in rebounds and assists (7.8, 4.6).

Story continues

SOUTH REGION ANALYSIS: No. 1 seed Arizona tops a host of intriguing matchups

EAST REGION ANALYSIS: Loaded with talent, but it's Baylor's to lose

WEST REGION: Potential Gonzaga-Duke rematch looms in Elite 8

MARCH MADNESS BRACKET GAME: Create a pool and invite your friends!

PRINT OUT YOUR BRACKET: Fill out your men’s tournament bracket

And oh yeah, remember last year’s Summit League representative in the Big Dance? That would be Oral Roberts, the squad that went from a 15 seed to the Sweet 16. Watch out for these bunnies.

The sleeper: You’d be hard pressed to find a more dangerous team than Iowa right now. Unfortunately, recent history shows it’s difficult to trust a Big Ten team to make a lengthy run in the bracket after enduring the grind of the nation’s deepest conference. Still, the Hawkeyes’ blend of experience and multiple scoring options that led them to the league tourney title will make this No. 5 seed a tough out should they reach the tournament’s second weekend.

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji is presented the most outstanding player award after Jayhawks beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament final.

The winner: It seems too easy to simply pencil in the top seed. Only once in the history of March Madness have all four No. 1’s made it to the Final Four.

Bearing that in mind, Kansas is still the pick. Second-seeded Auburn’s recent results suggest it is a prime candidate for an early exit, and see our above comments on the recent tournament record of Big Ten teams with regard to third-seeded Wisconsin. The Jayhawks’ half of the bracket does have some interesting teams, but they should be able to handle them all.

coaches

Kansas' Bill Self first to $10M, more women hitting $1M mark as basketball coaches' salaries skyrocket

Men's database

Women's database

No. 1 Kansas

Record: (28-6, 14-4 Big 12 at-large)

Coach: Bill Self

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji, 19.7 ppg

No. 2 Auburn

Record: (27-5, 15-3 SEC at-large)

Coach: Bruce Pearl

Leading scorer: Jabari Smith, 17.1 ppg

No. 3 Wisconsin

Record: (24-7, 15-5 Big Ten)

Coach: Greg Gard

Leading scorer: Johnny Davis, 19.7 ppg

No. 4 Providence

Record: (25-5, 14-3 Big East)

Coach: Ed Cooley

Leading scorer: Nate Watson, 13.8 ppg

No. 5 Iowa

Record: (26-9, 12-8 Big Ten champion)

Coach: Fran McCaffery

Leading scorer: Keegan Murray, 23.7 ppg

No. 6 LSU

Record: (22-11, 9-9 SEC at-large)

Coach: Kevin Nickelberry

Leading scorer: Tari Eason, 16.9 ppg

No. 7 Southern Cal

Record: (26-7, 14-6 Pac-12 at-large)

Coach: Andy Enfield

Leading scorer: Isaiah Mobley, 14.3 ppg

No. 8 San Diego State

Record: (23-8, 14-4 Mountain West at-large)

Coach: Brian Dutcher

Leading scorer: Matt Bradley, 17.0 ppg

No. 9 Creighton

Record: (22-11, 12-7 Big East)

Coach: Greg McDermott

Leading scorer: Ryan Hawkins, 14.3 ppg

No. 10 Miami

Record: (23-10, 14-6 ACC at-large)

Coach: Jim Larranega

Leading scorer: Kameron McGusty, 17.6 ppg

No. 11 Iowa State

Record: (20-12, 7-11 Big 12 at-large)

Coach: T.J. Otzelberger

Leading scorer: Izaiah Brockington, 17.2 ppg

No. 12 Richmond

Record: (23-12, 10-8 Atlantic 10 champion)

Coach: Chris Mooney

Leading scorer: Tyler Burton, 16.3 ppg

No. 13 South Dakota State

Record: (30-4, 18-0 Summit League champion)

Coach: Eric Henderson

Leading scorer: Douglas Wilson, 16.5 ppg

No. 14 Colgate

Record: (23-11, 16-2 Patriot League champion)

Coach: Matt Langel

Leading scorer: Nelly Cummings, 14.5 ppg

No. 15 Jacksonville State

Record: (21-10, 13-3 Atlantic Sun champion)

Coach: Ray Harper

Leading scorer: Darian Adams, 15.6 ppg

No. 16 Texas Southern

Record: (18-12, 13-5 SWAC champion)

Coach: Johnny Jones

Leading scorer: John Walker III, 9.9 ppg

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Record: (23-11, 7-7 Southland champion)

Coach: Steve Lutz

Leading scorer: Isaac Mushila, 13.4 ppg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness 2022: Kansas tops Midwest Region primed for upsets