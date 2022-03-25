March Madness 2022 live updates: Arkansas leads No. 1 Gonzaga; Duke, Coach K face Texas Tech

Lace up those dancing shoes. The Sweet 16 has arrived.

Four men's games tonight will kick off an exciting weekend of March Madness that will set the Final Four in both the men's and women's brackets. (The women's Sweet 16 round begins on Friday.)

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga gets things going against fourth-seeded Arkansas. A rematch of the 2018 national championship game, No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan, will also tip off in the early window.

The evening's marquee event — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech in what could be the final game of coach Mike Krzyzewski's career — will begin at 9:39 p.m. ET on CBS.

Another No. 1 seed, Arizona, faces fifth-seeded Houston to wrap up the action. Follow along for the latest updates and analysis from the USA TODAY Sports staff.

No. 1 Gonzaga has its hands full with Arkansas at halftime

Top-seeded Gonzaga had an early eight-point lead disappear as No. 4 seed Arkansas closed the first half on a 13-2 run to take a 32-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Both teams have struggled from the field, with Arkansas shooting 37.5% and Gonzaga connecting on 35.3% of its shots.

Razorbacks senior guard JD Notae is the only player in double figures with 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Three Gonzaga players, including forward Drew Timme, pace the Zags with eight points.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae in the first half of their Sweet 16 game in San Francisco.

Mike Krzyzewski's coaching tree reaches far beyond Duke

For decades, Mike Krzyzewski has crafted a coaching tree with branches in nearly every conference, as programs look to capture Duke's style and success through hiring one of his top assistants.

"It’s like getting a freaking TED talk or some kind of company seminar or retreat. You get that every day," said first-year Austin Peay coach Nate James] "It’s just an endless amount of knowledge that’s consistently poured into you each and every day, each and every season. You try to soak up and drink up as much as you possibly can."

Along with the record-setting win total, the national championships and the laundry list of All-America and NBA players, this coaching tree is part of Krzyzewski's deep impact on college basketball. Including James, 11 former Duke players or assistants are currently head coaches on the college or NBA level, including Arizona State's Bobby Hurley, Notre Dame's Mike Brey, Pittsburgh's Jeff Capel, Northwestern's Chris Collins and Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz.

The next to follow is Jon Scheyer, who will assume full control of the Blue Devils’ program as soon as Thursday evening or as late as the day after the national championship game in early April.

-- Paul Myerberg

Arkansas coaches get visit from Steph Curry before Gonzaga tipoff

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry met the Arkansas men's basketball coaches prior to the Razorbacks facing Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Arkansas men's basketball Twitter account shared a photo of Curry offering "some tips on playing in @ChaseCenter."

The game is being played at the Warriors' home court in San Francisco.

Curry played for current Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart, who was the Warriors head coach during Curry's rookie NBA season in 2010-11.

Former Arkansas men's basketball player Moses Moody is a teammate of Curry's on the Warriors.

— Erik Hall, Fort Smith (Ark.) Times Record

Second round: Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) drives for the up-and-under layup against TCU defender Damion Baugh (10) during the Wildcats' thrilling 85-80 win.

Top-seeded Arizona has some weaknesses exposed in early wins

SAN DIEGO — After storming into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as a fashionable pick to win it all, the No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats almost didn’t last past the opening weekend.

But here they are in the Sweet 16, getting ready to face Houston on Thursday in San Antonio.

The Wildcats could be a team that finds ways to win even when they let their guard down and play a little sloppy. Or they might be a team that has weaknesses waiting to be exploited by better teams than TCU, a physical bunch that sometimes pushed around the Wildcats (33-3) in an 85-80 nail-biter on Sunday.

Tenacious defense also tends to muck up Arizona’s balanced offensive attack, as it would for any team. The Wildcats have only lost to three teams this season: Tennessee, UCLA and Colorado. Two of those teams (Tennessee and UCLA) rank in the national top 16 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to the advanced metrics of basketball analytics maven Ken Pomeroy.

So does TCU.

Guess who also ranks 10th, ahead of both UCLA and TCU?

Houston.

— Brent Schrotenboer

Mike Krzyzewski addresses the media at a press conference Wednesday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Why did Coach K choose public farewell?

SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Krzyzewski says the public nature of his farewell tour as Duke’s basketball coach has come with a price.

“It wears on you a little bit because everywhere you walk, everyone is taking a picture of you and they're watching everything,’’ Krzyzewski said Wednesday. “Look, that gets old. You know, that gets old.’’

He says recruiting played a factor in announcing his decision prior to the season.

— Josh Peter

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren dunks during the Bulldogs' first-round NCAA Tournament win over Georgia State.

Gonzaga freshman's highlights are must-see TV

PORTLAND, Oregon — Typically, it’s easy to spot the father of Chet Holmgren, the freshman phenom from Gonzaga, in a sea of red and navy blue. Just look for the tall, lanky guy — where do you think Chet, who is 7 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has a 7-foot-6 wingspan, gets it anyway? — holding a video camera.

Yes, a video camera. Dave Holmgren, who checks in at 7 feet tall himself and played college hoops at Minnesota, is old school. He has recorded every single one of Chet’s games since childhood. As such, there is quite the library of highlights.

Some of Holmgren's teammates were asked about their favorites.

Sophomore guard Julian Strawther: “Probably in Vegas against UCLA, coast to coast, behind-the-back, into the dunk in transition."

Senior guard Rasir Bolton: “It was one day in practice he had came down in transition and he had tried a 360 lay-up."

Perhaps there will be even more highlights coming when the Zags take on Arkansas tonight in San Francisco.

— Lindsay Schnell

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman familiar with Bay Area

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman led the Golden State Warriors from 2002 to 2004 — and, as he noted, was also head coach of the Sacramento Kings from 2006 to 2007. Now his Razorbacks will be playing in the Chase Center, home of the Warriors.

“The day that I was either fired from the Kings or the Warriors, to think that I would be coaching in a Sweet 16 in the Bay Area, if anybody would have asked me that at that particular time, I would have told them there was zero chance,’’ he said. “Not 5%. Not 10%. Literally zero chance of that happening.

“I guess the world has a funny way of working itself out.’’

— Josh Peter

