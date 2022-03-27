March Madness 2022 live updates: Elite Eight continues for men, starts for women

The Final Four field is almost set, and the tournaments have been nothing shy of madness.

Mike Krzyzewski will take his team to the Final Four in his final season with Duke after a win over No. 4 Arkansas. No. 2 Villanova will join Duke after hanging on against No. 5 Houston on Saturday.

Sunday's action brings day one of the women's Elite Eight and the final two games of the men's Elite Eight, beginning with No. 1 Kansas against No. 10 Miami at 2:20 p.m. ET (CBS).

No. 15 Saint Peter's – the lowest seed ever to advance this far – plays No. 8 North Carolina at 5:05 p.m (CBS). In the women's field, Dawn Staley and the No. 1 Gamecocks take on Cinderella and No.10-seed Creighton (7 p.m., ESPN) and No. 1 Stanford, the reigning national champions, battle it out against No. 2 Texas (9 p.m., ESPN).

DUKE: Coach K's young Blue Devils growing up fast

NOT MIDNIGHT YET: 10 most surprising Cinderellas of NCAA Tournament include Saint Peter's

ELITE EIGHT: Winners and losers from Saturday's games

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self

Saint Peter's embodies wackiness and uncertainty of this NCAA Tournament

The Peacocks will be the underdog once again come Sunday, when they'll match against a deeper and more talented opponent with decades of history to more than overshadow the Peacocks' three-game run.

But beating another college basketball giant will simply take what we already know the Peacocks can bring to the table: Saint Peter's reached the Elite Eight with energy, aggressiveness and composure, following the model set by unflappable coach Shaheen Holloway, and that same combination will give the Peacocks a chance at etching themselves into an even more permanent place in NCAA Tournament history.

“We’re happy but don’t mistake, we’re not satisfied, we’re not satisfied at all,” said guard Doug Edert. “The job is not finished. We feel like we belong and the more games we win the more confidence we build.”

-- Paul Myerberg

Viewer's guide for today's action

Story continues

Before the men's Final Four can be set, there are two more tickets to New Orleans that must be handed out in Sunday's Elite Eight matchups.

No. 10 Miami against No. 1 Kansas ... and ... No. 15 Saint Peter's against No. 8 UNC. Who ya got?

Here's a breakdown of why you should watch both games today.

Duke looks like a national champion

The Blue Devils’ fans want a sixth national championship for legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski before his farewell tour ends.

“I'll be shocked if Duke is not national champions,’’ Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said after watching the Blue Devils dismantle his team at the Chase Center in the Elite Eight at the West Regional.

-- Josh Peter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament live: Elite 8 continues for men, starts for women