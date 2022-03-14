March Madness 2022: East Region loaded with talent, name brands, but it's Baylor's to lose

USA TODAY Sports breaks down the NCAA Tournament East Region:

Best first-round matchup: Where to begin? Star power and brand names abound in the East, beginning with defending national champion Baylor, the No. 1 seed. (Don’t look for the Bears to struggle against No. 16 Norfolk State.) And while Baylor is joined by another handful of national programs – No. 2 Kentucky, No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 North Carolina, to name a few – the best first-round matchup comes between two mid-majors: No. 7 Murray State against No. 10 San Francisco.

The Dons (24-9, 10-6) are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998 after advancing to the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament, where they fell to overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga. Murray State (30-2, 18-0) hasn’t lost since just before Christmas and ended the regular season ranked No. 20 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. The Ohio Valley Conference champions rank in the top 40 nationally on offense and defense, according to the Pomeroy efficiency rankings.

Potential upset: No. 11 Virginia Tech heads into tournament play having just claimed the first ACC tournament championship in program history. The Hokies will take on No. 6 Texas, which stumbled into the postseason having lost three straight and five of eight. The Longhorns get it done on defense, with a unit ranked 13th nationally in adjusted efficiency ratings, per Pomeroy. The Hokies are more reliable on the offensive side and are playing at a season-best level: Tech dropped at least 72 points in conference tournament wins against Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke.

Justyn Mutts and the Hokies advanced to the East Region off their ACC Tournament win over Duke.

The sleeper: It feels ridiculous to call No. 2 Kentucky a sleeper, so let’s toss the Wildcats aside in favor of No. 5 Saint Mary’s, which awaits the winner of the play-in game between No. 12 Wyoming and No. 12 Indiana. The No. 16 team in the Coaches Poll finished 1.5 games behind Gonzaga in the WCC and was responsible for the Bulldogs’ only league loss, in late February.

Story continues

The winner: Baylor. Not that it’s going to be easy. In the second round, a talented North Carolina team is always on the verge of playing at a level high enough to beat almost any opponent in the country. In the Sweet 16, UCLA or a hot-shooting Saint Mary’s team could knock off the defending champions. Down the line, one of Kentucky or No. 3 Purdue has the coaching and ability to keep Baylor under wraps. But the Bears are the safest pick from a star-studded region.

MARCH MADNESS BRACKET GAME: Create a pool and invite your friends!

PRINT OUT YOUR BRACKET: Fill out your men’s tournament bracket

FOOTBALL BLUEPRINT: SEC pouring money into basketball contracts and changing sport's landscape

TOP FIVE UNDERPAID: FSU's Leonard Hamilton heads the list

coaches

Kansas' Bill Self first to $10M, more women hitting $1M mark as basketball coaches' salaries skyrocket

Men's database

Women's database

SOUTH | WEST

No. 1 Baylor

Record: (26-6, 14-4 Big 12 at-large)

Coach: Scott Drew

Leading scorer: James Akinjo, 13.4 ppg

No. 2 Kentucky

Record: (26-7, 14-4 SEC at-large)

Coach: John Calipari

Leading scorer: Oscar Tshiebwe, 17.0 ppg

No. 3 Purdue

Record: (27-6, 14-6 Big Ten at-large)

Coach: Matt Painter

Leading scorer: Zach Edey, 14.6 ppg

No. 4 UCLA

Record: (21-7, 15-5 Pac-12 at-large)

Coach: Mick Cronin

Leading scorer: Johnny Juzang, 16.0 ppg

No. 5 Saint Mary’s

Record: (25-7, 12-3 West Coast at-large)

Coach: Randy Bennett

Leading scorer: Matthias Tass, 12.6 ppg

No. 6 Texas

Record: (21-11, 10-8 Big 12 at-large)

Coach: Chris Beard

Leading scorer: Timmy Allen, 12.3 ppg

No. 7 Murray State

Record: (30-2, 18-0 Ohio Valley champion)

Coach: Matt McMahon

Leading scorer: K.J. Williams, 18.2 ppg

No. 8 North Carolina

Record: (24-9, 15-5 ACC at-large)

Coach: Hubert Davis

Leading scorer: Armando Bacot, 16.5 ppg

No. 9 Marquette

Record: (19-12, 11-8 Big East at-large)

Coach: Shaka Smart

Leading scorer: Justin Lewis, 17.1 ppg

No. 10 San Francisco

Record: (24-9, 10-6 West Coast at-large)

Coach: Todd Golden

Leading scorer: Jamaree Bouyea, 16.7 ppg

No. 11 Virginia Tech

Record: (23-12, 11-9 ACC champion)

Coach: Mike Young

Leading scorer: Keve Aluma, 15.7 ppg

No. 12 Indiana

Record: (20-13, 9-1 Big Ten at-large)

Coach: Mike Woodson

Leading scorer: Trayce Jackson-Davis, 18.1 ppg

No. 12 Wyoming

Record: (25-8, 13-5 Mountain West at-large)

Coach: Jeff Linder

Leading scorer: Graham Ike, 19.6 ppg

No. 13 Akron

Record: (24-9, 14-6 MAC champion)

Coach: John Groce

Leading scorer: Ali Ali, 14.2 ppg

No. 14 Yale

Record: (18-11, 11-3 Ivy League champion)

Coach: James Jones

Leading scorer: Azar Swain, 19.1 ppg

No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Record: (19-11, 14-6 MAAC champion)

Coach: Shaheen Holloway

Leading scorer: Daryl Banks III, 11.1 ppg

No. 16 Norfolk State

Record: (26-6, 15-2 MEAC champion)

Coach: Robert Jones

Leading scorer: Joe Bryant, 16.6 ppg

Follow Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness 2022: Baylor will be tested in loaded East Region