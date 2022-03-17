March Madness 2022: Can anyone derail Gonzaga’s march to the title?

Photograph: James Snook/USA Today Sports

Will this finally be Gonzaga’s year?

Nope. Yeah, we know the Zags have an amazing record, a glittering statistical profile and a number of players that will go very high in the draft, but where have we heard that before? Gonzaga have landed in arguably the hardest region in the tournament and might be in for a few fights to the death just to reach the Final Four. Tyrell Feaster

Related: The coolest alumni from all 68 NCAA tournament schools – ranked!

It may turn out that Gonzaga’s “year” was last year when they went undefeated until their shocking national championship game loss to Baylor. Still, I’m giving this a “qualified yes” because the top overall seed is justifiably the favorite to win the entire tournament. Their road to the Final Four should be a lot tougher this time around, however. Hunter Felt

I think so. The single-elimination format is unsparing and their road to New Orleans, which includes potential dates with Memphis (in the second round), Arkansas (in the Sweet 16) and either Duke or Texas Tech (in the Elite Eight), won’t be a cakewalk. But as the only team in the country to rank in the top 10 of both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, the Zags are favorites on merit. After falling short in the national title game twice in the past four years, the third time will prove the charm for Mark Few and co. Bryan Armen Graham

Gonzaga once again have the No 1 adjusted offense in the country according to kenpom.com with all five starters averaging double figures in scoring. Their free-flowing ball screen offense combined with the fact that you have to close-out playing for the shot and the drive on each player makes them a nightmare for opposing coaches to prepare for. Zags cut down the nets in Nola! Nicholas Levine

Player to watch

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has a chance to lock down his place as the best guard in this year’s draft class and throw away the key. If the hyper-athletic Ivey can string together a few impressive performances, be prepared for scouts and media type alike to spend months calling him the next Ja Morant. TF

Story continues

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren feels like the obvious answer, given he’s one of the most unique potential No 1 picks in recent basketball memory. However, let’s go with Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr, who is the kind of scoring weapon that can go on a star-making tournament hot streak. HF

Chet Holmgren. The industry jargon for Gonzaga’s first-year star is unicorn: a 7ft big with the skill and ball-handling ability of a wing and the size and athleticism to bang away in the paint. The Minneapolis native’s court IQ and versatility made him the No 1 high-school recruit in the country and has him squarely in the mix to be the first overall pick in the NBA draft this June, all but ensuring his college career will be a short one. Catch him while you can. BAG

Collin Gillespie. One of those players who it feels like has been on the court for the better part of a decade, Gillespie embodies all that Villanova basketball is about. The best back-to-the-basket point guard in the country, Gillespie is always a scoring and passing threat who cares only about winning – scary thought knowing this is his last go at it. NL

Collin Gillespie helped lead the Villanova Wildcats to the Big East tournament championship on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photograph: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Dark horse team to watch

Michigan. The Wolverines already had to fight tooth and nail to be one of the last four teams selected for the tournament. And let’s not forget head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the final five games of the regular season. That combination should create more than enough momentum to spur a surprise tournament run. TF

Never count out Loyola Chicago. Is this a sentimental pick? Absolutely. Can the 25-7 Ramblers bust a bracket like nobody else? Also, absolutely. Listen, I can’t predict that Sister Jean is going to somehow inspire them all to sneak their way into the Final Four (again), but I can see them pulling off several upsets before then.

Vermont. The 13th-seeded Catamounts are experienced (five seniors in the starting lineup), take a lot of three-pointers (43.1% of all field-goal attempts) and make a ton of them (36.8% in all). If they can dictate their preferred methodical tempo against Arkansas and lock it down on the defensive end, they’ll be stirring up the echoes of Taylor Coppenrath and TJ Sorrentine in Burlington. BAG

Saint Mary’s. A typical Randy Bennett team that is tough and connected on both ends of the floor. Point guard Tommy Kuhse is as crafty using the ball screen as any player in the country and he doesn’t lack experience as he is in his sixth year. Look for the Gaels to be a tough out for anyone. NL

The most vulnerable of the top seeds is …

Baylor. The defending champions may be a great team that plays lockdown defense, but they aren’t completely healthy. Leading scorer LJ Cryor will be out for at least the first week of the tournament and his absence or limited availability may prove too much for the Bears to overcome. TF

Arizona. They lost to Tennessee 77-73 in the regular season and are set for a potential rematch along the line. Now, the Vols face a tough draw – and are probably underseeded at No 3 – so it’s not guaranteed that the two teams will meet, but Arizona should be concerned if they do. HF

Duke. The Blue Devils sputtered a bit down the stretch with a double-digit loss to archrivals North Carolina in Coach K’s final home game followed by a defeat to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament. Friday’s tourney opener against Cal State Fullerton should be a straightforward affair, but a second-rounder against Tom Izzo’s Michigan State or Bob McKillop’s Davidson means the second week is hardly a guarantee. BAG

Duke. On paper the Blue Devils have arguably the most talented roster in the country. The big question is how will the pressure and emotional drain of the farewell tour for Coach K affect them in March. If the end of the season is a sign then look for Duke to be upset, potentially against Michigan State. NL

One bold prediction

A No 11 seed is going on a very deep run. Every year a double-digit seed goes on a bracket-busting Cinderella run and Virginia Tech, Michigan and Rutgers all look the part this time around. TF

Duke go one and done. We’ve already seen Coach K’s Blue Devils embarrassed and upset by North Carolina in the final home game of the head coach’s career. All that’s left for the Duke haters out there to hope for is one final early tournament exit. For a brief shining moment, No 15 Cal State Fullerton will be the most beloved basketball program in the country.

No 14 Colgate take down No 3 Wisconsin. The Red Raiders lead the nation in three-point shooting (40.1%), are eighth in assists per game (17.2), haven’t lost a game since January and nearly sprung upsets of power-conference opponents NC State and Pittsburgh during the regular season. BAG

LSU make a deep run. The Tigers, who recently parted ways with head coach Will Wade, will rally around Kevin Nicklebury to play their best ball of the season in March. Similar to when Michigan fired Bill Frieder and Steve Fisher took Glen Rice and co to the promised land in 1989, LSU have the roster and the chip on their shoulder to go far. NL

Final Four

Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona, Auburn. TF

Gonzaga, Baylor, Tennessee, Kansas. HF

Gonzaga, UCLA, Houston, Auburn. BAG

Gonzaga, Purdue, Villanova, Kansas. NL

The winner will be ...

Arizona. One of the most dominant teams in college basketball all season, these Wildcats might have more international flavor than any serious national title contender. Eight of Arizona’s 11 scholarship players, including six of eight in the team’s regular rotation – were born outside of the United States. E pluribus unum, indeed. TF

Dry your eyes, Adam Morrison. Gonzaga will finally be champions for the first time ever. I get a 2004 Boston Red Sox vibe from this team: last year’s near-unbeaten season should only strengthen their resolve. HF

Gonzaga. It’s about time. BAG

Few, who has knocked on the national championship door twice in the last four years, will finally climb the ladder to cut down the nets. The depth, experience, confidence and versatility of this Gonzaga team gives it an edge on the rest of the field. Drew Timme will use his skill and incredible footwork to lead the Zags to their first ever national championship win. NL