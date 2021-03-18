March Madness 2021: Virginia Tech vs. Florida First Round how to watch
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida in the First Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Virginia Tech Hokies are set to take on Florida in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Hokies claimed the No. 10 seed after putting on a strong showing in a start-and-stop schedule. They managed to play 21 games, allowing just 65.5 points per game during the 2020-21 season, which should make for a gritty matchup against one of the best shooting teams in the SEC.
The Gators stumbled in the final stages of SEC play, losing three of their last four games, but they still earned a No. 7 seed with major wins in February. Virginia Tech comes into Friday's matchup 15-6 overall and 9-4 against more formidable ACC competition.
But previous feats mean little to nothing when these teams tip-off in Indiana. There's only one goal: survive and advance.
Here's how to watch:
Virginia Tech vs. Florida How to Watch
What: 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round, South Region
Who: No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6, 9-4 ACC) vs. No. 7 Florida (14-9, 9-7 SEC)
When: 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, March 19
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
TV Channel: CBS
Online Stream: March Madness Live on NCAA.com
Twitter: @HokiesMBB, @GatorsMBK
Virginia Tech vs. Florida Bracket Analysis
Next Round: Winner No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts
South Region Bracket:
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford
No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts