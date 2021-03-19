March Madness 2021: VCU vs. Oregon First Round how to watch, time, TV Channel

March Madness 2021: VCU vs. Oregon First Round how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After falling to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship last Sunday, the VCU Rams still got their ticket punched to the Big Dance.

VCU (19-7, 10-4 A10) earned a No. 10 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will face the No. 7-seeded Oregon Ducks (20-6, 14-4 PAC 12) in the First Round of March Madness.

Oregon ended the 2021 regular season playing some of its best basketball of the season, winning 11 of its last 12 games prior to a 75-64 loss to Oregon State in the PAC-12 Tournament.

VCU hasn't been playing as well as of late, dropping three of its final six matchups ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about Oregon-VCU...

Oregon vs. VCU How to Watch

What: 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round, West Region

Who: No. 7 Oregon Ducks (20-6, 14-4 PAC 12) vs. No. 10 VCU (19-7, 10-4 A10)

When: 9:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Channel: TNT

Online Stream: March Madness Live on NCAA.com

TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

RELATED: FIVE MID-MAJORS NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE

Oregon vs. VCU Bracket Analysis

How They Got Here: Oregon (at-large), VCU (at-large)

Previous Meeting: First Meeting

Next Round: Winner of No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

West Region Bracket:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC-Santa Barbara, No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake, No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU, No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon