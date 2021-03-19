March Madness 2021: VCU vs. Oregon First Round how to watch, time, TV Channel
After falling to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship last Sunday, the VCU Rams still got their ticket punched to the Big Dance.
VCU (19-7, 10-4 A10) earned a No. 10 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will face the No. 7-seeded Oregon Ducks (20-6, 14-4 PAC 12) in the First Round of March Madness.
Oregon ended the 2021 regular season playing some of its best basketball of the season, winning 11 of its last 12 games prior to a 75-64 loss to Oregon State in the PAC-12 Tournament.
VCU hasn't been playing as well as of late, dropping three of its final six matchups ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
Here's everything you need to know about Oregon-VCU...
Oregon vs. VCU How to Watch
What: 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round, West Region
Who: No. 7 Oregon Ducks (20-6, 14-4 PAC 12) vs. No. 10 VCU (19-7, 10-4 A10)
When: 9:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20
Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Channel: TNT
Online Stream: March Madness Live on NCAA.com
TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Steve Lavin (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)
Oregon vs. VCU Bracket Analysis
How They Got Here: Oregon (at-large), VCU (at-large)
Previous Meeting: First Meeting
Next Round: Winner of No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon
West Region Bracket:
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri
No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC-Santa Barbara, No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio
No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake, No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU, No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon