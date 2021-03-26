March Madness 2021: Sweet 16 guide with schedule, updated bracket

Sweet 16 guide with schedule, updated men's bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Now that all brackets have been busted, it’s time to sit back and enjoy Cinderella teams like No. 15 seed Oral Roberts and No.12 seed Oregon State. The Sweet 16 round of March Madness gets underway Saturday, March 27. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the next round of the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament:

What does the 2021 Sweet 16 bracket look like?

What is the Sweet 16 schedule?

Saturday, March 27

Sunday, March 28

How can I watch the Sweet 16?

Every game for the rest of March Madness will be played during one television window. Four games will take place on Saturday starting during the 2 p.m. ET hour, then repeated again for Sunday’s regional semifinals. The Elite 8 will begin on Monday, March 29. All games going forward move to either CBS or TBS. You can go to March Madness Live to live stream the remainder of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

How many No. 15 seeds have made the Sweet 16?

Oral Roberts became just the second No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history to advance to the Sweet 16 after upset wins over No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida in the first and second rounds. In 2013, Florida Gulf Coast became the first No. 15 seed in the history of March Madness to reach the Sweet 16.

Story continues

What is the Sweet 16 breakdown by conference?

The Conference of Champions proved everyone wrong and have completely dominated the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indiana. Here is the full list of sweet 16 teams by conference in alphabetical order:

Pac-12: USC, Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State

ACC: Florida State, Syracuse

American: Houston

Big East: Creighton, Villanova

Big Ten: Michigan

Big 12: Baylor

MVC: Loyola Chicago

SEC: Alabama, Arkansas

Summit: Oral Roberts

WCC: Gonzaga

Who are the top NBA draft prospects left in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament?

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Bulldog teammate Corey Kispert is one of five finalists for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award but it is Suggs who sits atop most NBA mock drafts. Drew Timme joins both Kispert and Suggs on this year’s Wendy's All American Team giving Mark Few’s team three of the nation’s 10 best players.

Evan Mobley, USC

Cade Cunningham is likely the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft but Mobley has made a strong case for himself as the draft’s second best player this March Madness. The 7-foot center and his brother Isaiah Mobley have the Trojans on a collision course with Gonzaga in the Elite 8 that would feature two of the top 5 prospects in the 2021 NBA draft.

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Hunter Dickinson earned a spot on the Wendy’s All American team but it’s Wagner -- the younger brother of the Boston Celtics’ Moe Wagner -- who will draw a lot of attention come NBA draft time. A big time shooter and legitimate versatile defender, Wagner is the Wolverines’ most essential player heading into the Sweet 16.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

It’s March so that means Jay Wright’s Villanova Wildcats are making headlines. Robinson-Earl has helped carry the offensive torch after the team lost Collin Gillespie. A finalist for the All-American team, the 6-foot-9 forward has a bright future in the NBA.

Jared Butler, Baylor

Baylor stands in the way of Villanova and another Elite 8 berth. Butler is one of two Wooden Award finalists still playing for this year’s national championship (the other being Kispert). The Bears go-to scorer will be coveted by many GM’s at the next level.

Chris Duarte, Oregon

The Ducks’ senior leader might have to wait a while to hear his name called on draft night but his career in Eugene will be remembered for decades.

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu might have gotten more praise during the regular season but it was Abmas who led the nation in scoring. The sophomore guard has led the Golden Eagles from Summit League play to their historic March Madness run. Next up is a collision with the Arkansas Razorbacks and NBA-bound Moses Moody.