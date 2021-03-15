March Madness 2021 schedule: Bracket, TV, tip times, dates, channels, start for men’s NCAA tournament games

The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket and much more.

2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket

Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.

Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021

First Four

Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s

Where : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.

Where : Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

First round

Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Friday, March 19 (Evening)

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Saturday, March 20 (Evening)

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

Where : Mackey Arena

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

Where : Assembly Hall

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Where : Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU

Where : Hinkle Fieldhouse

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

Where : Farmers Coliseum

Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Monday, March 22

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS

Sunday, March 28

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Tuesday, March 30

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

2021 National Championship game

Monday, April 5

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

