March Madness 2021 schedule: Bracket, TV, tip times, dates, channels, start for men’s NCAA tournament games
The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.
Check out the full March Madness schedule for 2021 below as well as scores, TV channels, networks, dates, tip times, how to watch information, printable bracket and much more.
2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket
Click here for the full, printable PDF version of the 2021 men’s March Madness bracket.
Men’s March Madness TV Schedule 2021
First Four
Thursday, March 18
(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Start time: 5:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St.
Where: Mackey Arena
Start time: 6:27 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St.
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
Start time: 8:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State
Where: Mackey Arena
Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
First round
Friday, March 19 (Afternoon)
(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
Where: Farmers Coliseum
Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
Where: Assembly Hall
Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
Where: Mackey Arena
Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Friday, March 19 (Evening)
(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
Where: Farmers Coliseum
Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
Where: Mackey Arena
Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
Where: Assembly Hall
Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
Where: Farmers Coliseum
Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 (Afternoon)
(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Start time: 12:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
Where: Farmers Coliseum
Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
Where: Assembly Hall
Start time: 1:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
Where: Mackey Arena
Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Saturday, March 20 (Evening)
(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
Where: Farmers Coliseum
Start time: 6:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
Where: Mackey Arena
Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
Where: Assembly Hall
Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
Start time: 7:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
(16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Start time: 9:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
Start time: 9:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
Where: Farmers Coliseum
Start time: 9:57 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21
Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Monday, March 22
Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27
Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, TBS
Sunday, March 28
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Tuesday, March 30
Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
Start time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
2021 National Championship game
Monday, April 5
Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
