March Madness 2021: Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga First Round how to watch

How to watch Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga in the First Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

March is here, and it’s already Mad.

Before the first round even started, there was already some drama in the play-in games as UCLA defeated Michigan State in dramatic, overtime fashion on Thursday night. On Friday, in the very first game of the First Round, Virginia Tech took an OT loss to Florida in Indianapolis.

Now, it’s time for the scariest team in the nation to hit the court: Gonzaga. Easily the best team in the regular season during the 2020-21 campaign, the top-ranked Bulldogs will take on No. 16 Norfolk State on Saturday night in the March Madness First Round.

The Zags finished the season undefeated at 26-0, with impressive wins over Iowa, Virginia and Kansas early on. The Norfolk State Spartans also finished an impressive season with a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship last Saturday. Including the championship-clinching victory over Morgan State, Norfolk State ended their season on a seven-game winning streak. They took down Appalachian State by a razor-thin one-point margin in the First Four clash. Gonzaga, unsurprisingly, will be easily the toughest opponent they’ve faced all year.

It’s a No. 1 versus No. 16 March Madness matchup in the First Round. Will Gonzaga coast to the Second Round, or will the Spartans will themselves to one of the biggest upsets in history? Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga How to Watch

What: 2021 NCAA Tournament First Round, West Region

Who: No. 16 Norfolk State (17-7, 8-4 MEAC) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (26-0, 15-0 WCC)

When: 9:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV channel: TBS

Online Stream: March Madness Live on NCAA.com

TV Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (sideline)

Twitter: @NSU_BBALL, @ZagMBB

Norfolk State vs. Gonzaga Bracket Analysis

How They Got Here: Norfolk State (Auto-bid, MEAC Champions), Gonzaga (Auto-big, WCC Champions)

Previous Meeting: First Meeting

Next Round: Winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Missouri, Monday, Time TBD

West Region Bracket:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri

--

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC-Santa Barbara

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

--

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

--

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon