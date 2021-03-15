March Madness 2021: NCAA Tournament bracket analysis, team capsules for West Region

USA TODAY Sports breaks down the NCAA Tournament West Region:

Best first-round matchup: Styles make the fight in these first-round games, and it will be an interesting contrast between Oregon and VCU to see which team can get the game played on their terms. The Ducks have a top-20 offense, according to the Pomeroy efficiency rankings, while VCU is among the top 10 in the country at generating steals (9.4 per game) and protecting the rim (5.4 blocks per game). Oregon has been a low turnover team this year, turning the ball over just 11.4 times per game, while making 53% of their two-pointers and 38% of their threes, both of which are very good numbers. It will be interesting to see if the Rams’ disruptive style can make Oregon uncomfortable enough to give up the ball. While VCU runs everything through sophomore guard Nah’Shon Hyland (19.4 ppg), who likes to get to the rim and draw fouls, Oregon plays a lot of interchangeable wings in the 6-foot-6 range, five of whom averaged double-digits in scoring this season.

Potential upset: Though Creighton is a top-20 team in several of the metrics, some underlying weaknesses might have been exposed in the Big East tournament championship when the Bluejays got blitzed by Georgetown, 73-48. Nobody wants to go into the NCAA Tournament off those kind of vibes, particularly when the first opponent is a very capable UC-Santa Barbara team that has won 18 of its last 19 games. Creighton has also been dealing with off-court drama lately, as coach Greg McDermott was suspended for a game for an insensitive racial comment after a loss on Feb. 27. The Bluejays are 3-2 since that incident came to light and haven’t quite looked the same. UC-Santa Barbara has some skilled frontcourt players that will present some problems, and their guards defend well on the 3-point line, where opponents shot 33.3% on just 17.3 attempts. If Creighton’s chemistry is still off, this will be a great chance for a double-digit seed to advance.

The sleeper: Nobody in the bottom half of this bracket will be happy to see USC pop up as a potential opponent, and it appears the Trojans have a favorable draw as a No. 6 seed that could set up a potential Sweet 16 or Elite Eight run. Talent has never been the problem at USC, and once again the Trojans are led by a future NBA lottery pick in 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley, who has delivered on his promise by averaging 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds. Tahj Eaddy, a two-time transfer from Southeast Missouri State and Santa Clara, is a terrific shooter who hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat UCLA in the final game of the regular season. The Trojans are ranked No. 14 in the KenPom ratings, ahead of potential second-round opponent Kansas. Meanwhile, it's uncertain what kind of shape Kansas is in right now, having pulled out of the Big 12 tournament due to COVID-19 problems.

The winner: This one is easy -- it’s Gonzaga. Not only have the Bulldogs been the best team in the country from start to finish, but it almost seems like the selection committee threw them a bouquet of roses with this path to the Final Four. Gonzaga has already played and beaten Iowa, the No. 2 seed in this region, by 11 points back on Dec. 19. They’ve already beaten Kansas, the No. 3 seed in this region, by 12 points on Nov. 26. And they’ve already beaten the No. 4 seed, Virginia, by 23 on Dec. 26. The only thing that can stop Gonzaga from getting through this part of the bracket would be if the pressure of trying to become the first undefeated national champion in 45 years gets in their heads.

Drew Timme and the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs have claimed the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

Team-by-team look at the West Region:

No. 1 Gonzaga

Nickname: Bulldogs. Location: Spokane, Wash.

Record: 26-0, 15-0. Bid: West Coast champion.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Texas Tech in Elite Eight.

Coach: Mark Few (31-20 in 20 appearances).

Overview: Occasionally a team enters the NCAA Tournament unscathed. The most recent was Kentucky in 2015. Can the Bulldogs be the first since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to complete a perfect season? Gonzaga has the nation’s most efficient offense, keyed by slick passing and sound shot selection. It is especially effective in transition. It might be possible to outscore the Zags, as some of the best teams they faced early and BYU in the WCC tournament final nearly did, but the Zags can step up their defensive pressure when they have to.

Projected starters: F Corey Kispert, 6-7, Sr. (19.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 54.4 FG%, 44.4 3 FG%, 89.8 FT%); F Drew Timme, 6-10, So. (18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 65.6 FG%); G Jalen Suggs, 6-4, Fr. (14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 51.2 FG%); G Joel Ayayi, 6-5, Jr. (11.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 58.3 FG%); G Andrew Nembhard, 6-5, Jr. (9.2 ppg, 4.2 apg).

No. 2 Iowa

Nickname: Hawkeyes. Location: Iowa City.

Record: 21-8, 14-6. Bid: Big Ten at-large.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Tennessee in second round.

Coach: Fran McCaffery (5-9 in nine appearances).

Overview: With frontrunner for national player of the year Luka Garza, Iowa has one of the most prolific offenses in college basketball. The Hawkeyes had a hot start to the regular season, and finished it strong, winning seven of their last eight regular-season games. They went 7-6 against teams in Quadrant 1 of the NCAA’s NET rankings, and the offense was aided by their NCAA-best 19.2 assists per game. Defenses will have their hands full trying to stop a team that was held to under 70 points just three times in the regular season.

Projected starters: G Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, Sr. (10.5 ppg, 4.5 apg, 88.6 FT%); G CJ Fredrick, 6-3, So. (8.0 ppg, 49.2 FG%, 50.0 3FG%); G/F Connor McCaffery, 6-5, Sr. (3.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.7 apg); G/F Joe Wieskamp, 6-6, Jr. (15.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 50.9 FG%, 48.9 3FG%); C Luka Garza, 6-11, Sr. (23.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 55.0 FG%).

No. 3 Kansas

Nickname: Jayhawks. Location: Lawrence.

Record: 20-8, 12-6. Bid: Big 12 at-large.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Auburn in second round.

Coach: Bill Self (48-20 in 21 appearances).

Overview: The Jayhawks were trending toward missing the tournament, but a surge in the second half ended with them finishing second in the nation’s best conference. The charge was helped by David McCormack, the Big 12’s most improved player, who averaged 15.8 points in the last 12 games of the regular season. However, McCormack missed the conference tournament due to COVID-19 protocols before the team was knocked out of the event with a positive test. Should Kansas be cleared to play, McCormack’s status is critical. Without their big man, Kansas will have to play small and could be hurt by teams with size and depth. There is little scoring off the bench even when he is in the lineup.

Projected starters: G Ochai Agbaji, 6-5, Jr. (13.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg); F David McCormack, 6-10, Jr. (13.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 51.1 FG%); F Jalen Wilson, 6-8, Fr. (12.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg); G Marcus Garrett, 6-5, Sr. (10.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 80.8 FT%); G Christian Braun, 6-6, So. (10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

No. 4 Virginia

Nickname: Cavaliers. Location: Charlottesville.

Record: 18-6, 13-4. Bid: ACC at-large.

Last appearance: 2019, national champion.

Coach: Tony Bennett (16-8 in nine appearances).

Overview: Though the Cavaliers had to withdraw from the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, their lone victory at the event indicated that the clutch gene that served them well two years ago is still alive and well. That’s the good news. The bad news is this version of the Cavaliers doesn’t possess the scoring depth of the championship squad. The interior defense is still sound, but a team that heats up from three-point range has the potential to bury them.

Projected starters: F Sam Hauser, 6-8, Sr. (15.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 51.7 FG%, 44.4 3FG%); F Jay Huff, 7-1, Sr. (13.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 59.2 FG%, 83.7 FT%); G Trey Murphy III, 6-9, Jr. (11.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 44.6 3FG%, 91.9 FG%); G Kihei Clark, 5-9, Jr. (9.5 ppg, 4.5 apg); G Reece Beekman, 6-3, Fr. (4.7 ppg, 3.0 apg).

No. 5 Creighton

Nickname: Bluejays. Location: Omaha, Neb.

Record: 20-8, 14-6. Bid: Big East at-large.

Last appearance: 2018, lost to Kansas State in first round.

Coach: Greg McDermott (3-8 in eight appearances).

Overview: You wouldn’t know it if you only watched the Big East tournament finale, but Creighton is actually an excellent shooting team. The Bluejays normally connect at about a 39% clip from three-point range, and they need to in order to compensate for a smallish lineup. A bigger opponent will likely send them packing before the tournament’s second weekend.

Projected starters: G Marcus Zegarowski, 6-2, Jr. (15.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 41.2 3FG%); G Denzel Mahoney, 6-5, Sr. (12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.4 spg); F Damien Jefferson, 6-5, Sr. (12.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.4 apg); F Christian Bishop, 6-7, Jr. (10.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 67.2 FG%); G Mitch Ballock, 6-5, Sr. (10.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 40.0 3FG%).

No. 6 Southern California

Nickname: Trojans. Location: Los Angeles.

Record: 22-7, 15-5. Bid: Pac-12 at-large.

Last appearance: 2017, lost to Baylor in second round.

Coach: Andy Enfield (4-3 in three appearances).

Overview: Freshman big man Evan Mobley is projected as a top-five pick in the NBA draft after becoming the Pac-12’s player of the year, freshman of the year and defensive player of the year. He led the Pac-12 in rebounding (8.6 per game) and blocked shots (2.85 per game) during the regular season. His big brother Isaiah wasn’t so bad, either. He ranked third in rebounding (7.5) and ninth in blocked shots (0.96). Their tall presence helped the Trojans lead the league in field-goal percentage defense, with only 39.1% shooting allowed.

Projected starters: F Evan Mobley, 7-0, Fr. (16.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 57.8 FG%); G Tahj Eaddy, 6-2, Sr. (13.8 ppg, 2.5 apg); G Drew Peterson, 6-8, Jr. (9.9 ppg, 2.9 apg); F Isaiah Mobley, 6-10, So. (9.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg); G Isaiah White, 6-7, Sr. (7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg).

No. 7 Oregon

Nickname: Ducks. Location: Eugene.

Record: 20-6, 14-4. Bid: Pac-12 at-large.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Virginia in Sweet 16.

Coach: Dana Altman (15-14 in 14 appearances).

Overview: Four years removed from reaching the Final Four, the Ducks know this is the right time of year to have veteran coaching stability and senior leadership. Senior starters Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi have led the Ducks to their 11th consecutive winning season, a program first. Dana Altman has been head coach for all of those 11 years, with only one change on his assistant coaching staff since then. Duarte is the catalyst this year, ranking fourth in the Pac-12 in minutes played during the regular season (33.9), first in 3-pointers (2.5 per game) and second in steals (1.9).

Projected starters: G Chris Duarte, 6-6, Sr. (17.3 ppg, 2.4 apg, 44.0 3PT%); G Will Richardson, 6-5, Jr. (11.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg); G LJ Figueroa, 6-6, Sr. (11.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 spg); F Eric Williams Jr., 6-6, Jr. (10.7, 6.4 rpg); F Eugene Omoruyi, 6-6, Sr. (16.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

No. 8 Oklahoma

Nickname: Sooners. Location: Norman.

Record: 15-10, 9-8. Bid: Big 12 at-large.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Virginia in second round.

Coach: Lon Kruger (21-19 in 19 appearances).

Overview: The Sooners rose to No. 8 in the poll before five losses in six games to end the season spoiled their impressive first three months. Can they regain form or will they be a quick out? Austin Reaves leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. He’ll have to be on top of his game. Support from the bench is needed, too, especially from Kua Kurth (5.4 ppg, 1.4 bpg), who is an important interior defender for a team short on height.

Projected starters: G Austin Reaves, 6-5, Sr. (17.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, 86.4 FT%); G De’Vion Harmon, 6-2, So. (12.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg); F Brady Manek, 6-9, Sr. (10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg); G Umoja Gibson, 6-1, Jr. (9.5 ppg, 41.5 3PT%); G Elijah Harkless, 6-3, Jr. (7.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

No. 9 Missouri

Nickname: Tigers. Location: Columbia.

Record: 16-9, 8-8. Bid: SEC at-large.

Last appearance: 2018, lost to Florida State in first round.

Coach: Cuonzo Martin (3-3 in three appearances).

Overview: Missouri was picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference, then reached as high as No.10 in the country. The Tigers lost six of their final nine games entering the NCAA Tournament, falling far enough to not receive a single vote in last week's AP Poll. Mizzou hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game in 11 years, with four losses since a 2010 win over Clemson, including the 2012 loss as a No. 2 seed to Norfolk State. At its best, MU has the talent to hang with most teams in the country. On an off night, Missouri could lose to any team in the field. One key statistic for the Tigers is a 69.8% free-throw shooting mark, tied for 208th in the country.

Projected starters: G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, Jr. (14.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 83.7 FT%); G Dru Smith, 6-3, Sr. (14.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 44.0 FG%); G Mark Smith 6-5, Sr. (9.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 75.8 FT%); F Kobe Brown, 6-7, So. (8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 47.6 FG%); C Jeremiah Tilmon, 6-10, Sr. (12.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 61.8 FG%).

No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth

Nickname: Rams. Location: Richmond.

Record: 19-7, 10-4. Bid: Atlantic-10 at large.

Last appearance: 2019, lost to Central Florida in first round.

Coach: Mike Rhoades (0-1 in one appearance).

Overview: The program’s tournament history that includes a First Four to Final Four run suggests VCU shouldn’t be taken lightly. Nah’Shon Hyland’s breakout sophomore season that earned him league player-of-the-year honors was the main reason for the Rams exceeding their preseason projection. Their constant pressure defense generates a lot of steals, but sometimes a lot of fouls as well.

Projected starters: G Nah’Shon Hyland, 6-3, So. (19.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 85.6 FT%); F Vince Williams Jr., 6-6, Jr. (10.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 41.8 3FG%); F Levi Stockard III, 6-8, Sr. (6.6 ppg); G Adrian Baldwin Jr., 6-0, Fr. (6.8 ppg, 4.4 apg); F Hason Ward, 6-9, So. (6.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg).

No. 11 Wichita State

Nickname: Shockers Location: Wichita, Kan.

Record: 16-5, 11-2 Bid: American Athletic at-large

Last appearance: 2018, lost to Marshall in first round

Coach: Isaac Brown (first appearance)

Overview: The departure of former Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall has not fazed the Shockers as they clinched the AAC's regular-season crown in Isaac Brown’s first season at the helm. WSU is a team that rarely beats itself. The Shockers are top-60 nationally in fewest turnovers and fewest fouls. Despite not having an elite defense (95th in points allowed per game) the Shockers make life difficult for their opponents as they are top-30 in field-goal percentage against as well as the 16th best 3-point defense. The Shockers do struggle at times to score on offense — shooting 40% from the field. They will need to lean on leading scorer Tyson Etienne to carry them offensively against teams who can take advantage of their defensive gaps.

Projected starters: G Alterique Gilbert, 6-0, Sr (10.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 1.5 spg); G Tyson Etienne, 6-2, So (17.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 40.0 3FG%); G Dexter Dennis, 6-5, Jr (9.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg); F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr (6.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg); F Morris Udeze, 6-8, Jr (9.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 60.2 FG%)

No. 11 Drake

Nickname: Bulldogs. Location: Des Moines

Record: 25-4, 15-3. Bid: Missouri Valley at-large.

Last appearance: 2008, lost to Western Kentucky in first round.

Coach: Darian DeVries (first appearance).

Overview: The veteran-laden Bulldogs are equally as gifted on offense as they are on defense, but they have a shorter lineup that provides an offensive edge and defensive weakness. Shooting the ball well will be important, as the Bulldogs average close to 50% — to rank 13th nationally in field goal percentage. If they’re draining three-pointers, they can beat just about anyone. Big man Darnell Brodie will have to stay out of foul trouble to pull off an upset.

Projected starters: G Garrett Sturtz, 6-3, Jr. (8.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg); G D.J. Wilkins, 6-3, Jr. (10.6 ppg, 2.1 apg); G Joseph Yesufu, 6-0, So. (12.1 ppg, 45 FG%); F Darnell Brodie, 6-10, Jr. (7.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg); F Tremell Murphy, 6-6, Sr. (10.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg).

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

Nickname: Gauchos. Location: Santa Barbara.

Record: 22-4, 13-3. Bid: Big West champion.

Last appearance: 2011, lost to Florida in second round.

Coach: Joe Pasternack (first appearance).

Overview: After finishing 6-22 in 2017, UCSB hired coach Joe Pasternack, a former student manager at Indiana under coach Bob Knight. He has led the Gauchos to four consecutive 20-win seasons since then and this time earned an NCAA berth by beating UC Irvine in the league tournament game, 79-63. The Gauchos are 18-1 since Jan. 1 and are led by Oregon State transfer guard JaQuori McLaughlin, the Big West player of the year. He scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help beat the Anteaters Saturday for the league title.

Projected starters: G JaQuori McLaughlin, 6-4, Sr. (15.6 ppg, 5.4 apg); F Amadou Sow, 6-9, Jr. (13.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 56.9 FG%); F Miles Norris, 6-10, Jr. (9.6, ppg, 4.6 rpg); G Devearl Ramsey, 6-0, Sr. (7.7 ppg, 1.7 spg); G Brandon Cyrus 6-5, Sr. (3.0 ppg, 50.9 FG%).

No. 13 Ohio

Nickname: Bobcats. Location: Athens

Record: 16-7, 9-5. Bid: Mid-American champion

Last appearance: 2012, lost to North Carolina in Sweet 16.

Coach: Jeff Boals (first appearance).

Overview: The Bobcats entered the MAC tournament as the fifth seed and amid a two-week hiatus. Neither challenge could stop Ohio from upsetting three of the four teams that finished ahead of them in the standings and securing an automatic bid. The Bobcats scored more than 80 points in all three victories; their success flows from the offensive side of the court, as they average more than 80 points per game.

Projected starters: G Jason Preston, 6-4, Jr. (17.1 ppg, 6.9 apg, 6.7 rpg, 1.5 spg); G Lunden McDay, 6-3, So. (10.3 ppg, 78.5 FT%); F Ben Vander Plas, 6-8, Jr. (12.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 spg); F Dwight Wilson III, 6-8, Sr. (14.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 65.4 FG%); F Ben Roderick, 6-5, So. (12.2 ppg, 40.9 3FG%, 3.0 rpg).

No. 14 Eastern Washington

Nickname: Eagles. Location: Cheney.

Record: 16-7, 12-3. Bid: Big Sky champion.

Last appearance: 2015, lost to Georgetown in first round.

Coach: Shantay Legans (first appearance).

Overview: The Eagles came into the season as heavy favorites to win the Big Sky, returning four starters — two of whom were all-conference players last season — from a team that won the regular season championship. Eastern Washington got off to a rough start this season at 3-6 but won 13 of its last 14 down the stretch. After averaging just 5.4 points last season, forward Tanner Groves emerged as one of the Big Sky’s top players and finished fifth in the league’s scoring race at 16.5 points per game. He starts in the front court alongside his brother Jacob.

Projected starters: G Michael Meadows, 6-2, So. (10.4 ppg, 2.2 apg, 89.2 FT%); G Jack Perry, 6-2, Sr. (4.5 ppg, 1.6 apg, 50.0 3FG%); G/F Kim Aiken, 6-7, Jr. (11.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 81.7 FT%); F Jacob Groves, 6-7, So. (8.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 53.9 FG%); F Tanner Groves, 6-9, Jr. (16.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 55.7 FG%).

No. 15 Grand Canyon

Nickname: Antelopes. Location: Phoenix.

Record: 17-6, 9-3. Bid: Western Athletic champion.

Last appearance: First appearance.

Coach: Bryce Drew (4-3 in three appearances).

Overview: Grand Canyon brings defense and rebounding prowess into its NCAA Tournament debut. The dominance on the boards has helped the Antelopes keep all but six opponents under 70 points. Heading into conference tournament play, GCU ranked second nationally in field-goal defense and in the top 10 in points allowed per game. So what’s the catch? The Antelopes’ offense is lacking in comparison and had an uneven last month before winning the Western Athletic tournament.

Projected starters: G Jovan Blacksher, Jr. (11.4 ppg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg); G Mikey Dixon (8.6 ppg, 76.2 FT%); F Oscar Frayer (6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 35.1 3FG%); F Alessandro Lever (13.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 41.1 3FG%); C Asbjørn Midtgaard (14.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg).

No. 16 Norfolk State

Nickname: Spartans. Location: Norfolk, Va.

Record: 16-7, 8-4. Bid: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion.

Last appearance: 2012, lost to Florida in second round.

Coach: Robert Jones (first appearance).

Overview: Many fans will remember Norfolk State as the team that pulled the biggest point spread upset in tournament history, shocking Missouri in 2012 as a 21.5-point underdog. The Spartans, however, haven’t been back to the dance since then despite being one of the top teams in the MEAC. The Spartans rely heavily on upperclassmen, led by point guard Devante Carter who was MEAC player of the week three times this season. They were the best outside shooting team in the league, making 37% of their threes.

Projected starters: G Devante Carter, 6-3, Sr. (15.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.2 apg); G Joe Bryant, Jr., 6-1, Sr. (11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 86.5 FT%); G Kyonze Chavis, 6-4, Sr. (7.6 ppg, 1.9 apg); F Kashaun Hicks, 6-6, Sr. (8.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 39.5 3FG%); F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Sr. (8.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg).

No. 16 Appalachian State

Nickname: Mountaineers. Location: Boone, N.C.

Record: 17-11, 7-8. Bid: Sun Belt champion.

Last appearance: 2000, lost to Ohio State in the first round.

Coach: Dustin Kerns (first appearance).

Overview: Appalachian State is best known as a Cinderella on the gridiron, having upset Michigan football in 2007. Now, the Mountaineers begin that quest on the hardwood, back in the NCAAs for the first time in two-plus decades. Veteran guard Michael Almonacy scored 32 points off six three-pointers in the Mountaineers’ upset win over Georgia State for the Sun Belt final. That’s the type of offensive explosion that can fuel a major upset, and a four-guard offense can be used to ASU’s advantage. This team is sound on defense, too, ranking in the top-40 nationally in points allowed.

Projected starters: G Michael Almonacy, 6-0, Sr. (12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg); G Justin Forrest, 6-2, Sr. (13.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg); G Adrian Delph, 6-3, Jr., (13.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg); F/G Donovan Gregory, 6-5, So. (10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg); F RJ Duhart, 6-9, So. (2.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg).

