March Madness 2021: Loyola Chicago Ramblers earn bid after MVC tournament

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read

Loyola Chicago Ramblers going dancing after MVC tourney win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Ramblers are going dancing again this March. After a 75-65 win over Drake to win the Missouri Valley conference tournament, Loyola Chicago earned an automatic bid to this year’s March Madness tournament.

This will mark Loyola’s second tournament in the last four years. Back in 2018, they were the underdog darlings of the bracket. They knocked off Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State en route to their first Final Four appearance since 1963, when the Ramblers won their one and only NCAA Championship. The 2018 team also charmed the nation with their enthusiastic superfan, Sister Jean.

This year’s team is led by leading scorer Cameron Krutwig, who averages 14.8 points a game. And while Sister Jean wasn’t able to attend the MVC tourney this year, she told the Loyola Phoenix that she was “with them in prayer and in spirit.”

“I ask God to bless their hands so that they have control of the ball to get it into the baskets,” Sister Jean said via the Phoenix. “To keep it from turnovers, to get the rebound and convert the rebounds to points.”

 

