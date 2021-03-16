March Madness 2021: Five upset picks to avoid during opening weekend

Five upset picks to avoid during NCAA tourney opening weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Picking one upset right isn't going to win your bracket pool. Picking an upset wrong, though, could cost you dearly when it comes to the longevity of your bracket.

One could probably pick all the low seeds in the 5-12, 6-11, 7-10 and 8-9 matchups and be correct at least 40% of the time. But if the eventual Final Four teams are no longer standing, there's no chance of climbing to the top of the bracket pool.

There are some match-ups, though, that you should stay far, far away from. Some upsets sound good on paper or on television, which just don’t make sense.

So, while filling out your bracket to try and get far in your bracket pool, keep this nearby.

First Round

No. 14 Colgate over No. 3 Arkansas

Arkansas-Colgate could very well crack 200 total points and be the highest-scoring game since the 2008 tournament. But typically when two offensive-oriented teams clash early in the tournament, one team often has a dud. Some may see that team to be the Razorbacks this year. There's a fair argument to be made that they are a seed too high.

While this might appear to be the prime spot to chose a one-loss Raiders team to get a big upset, it won't be smart to bite.

There are two reasons. First Arkansas can also use its defense to win games. Second, losing a potential Elite Eight, darkhorse Final Four contender in the first game will lose you a lot of points.

Yes, Colgate is ranked ninth in the NET. Yes, they probably deserved to be higher than a 14-seed. But, they played zero nonconference games - hard to judge a team and those metrics without any games against the rest of the sport.

No. 12 Oregon State over No. 5 Tennessee

Oregon State is a hot team that desperately needed to win the Pac-12 Tournament to continue their season. That includes the Beavers not even making the NIT had not so many teams bowed out.

There are quite a few bad losses on Oregon State's schedule this year. Two Quadrant 4 losses to Wyoming and Portland, as well as another Quadrant 3 loss do not give confidence in picking them to upset the Volunteers.

Unlike fellow big thief Georgetown, three of the Beavers' seven quality wins came in succession in their league tournament. Aside from that, they were nowhere close to sniffing the bubble. KenPom ranked them the ninth luckiest teams (in terms of individual game results) in the country.

Tennessee has had its ups and downs throughout the year, sure. The Volunteers entered the season with expectations far higher than a No. 5 seed. Getting past Oregon State in the first round should be simple.

There is a ton a of talent on the roster and stylistically Tennessee is one of the best defensive teams in the country.

No. 11 Syracuse over No. 6 San Diego State

Syracuse had not beaten a team of San Diego State's quality all season long. Despite several opportunities throughout the year in the ACC, the Orange just avoided bad losses to make the NCAA Tournament.

There's not much depth to Syracuse's roster and with the Aztecs applying a ton of pressure defensively it's a bad matchup. Defenses like that often force opponents to use timeouts just to get their starters rest. Assuming it's a close game as well, there might not be the opportunity to get those starters rest.

Often the Orange can pull the first round upset thanks to their unorthodox 2-3 zone. How useful is that zone though if half of San Diego State's points come from transition. The zone could end up being useless in dictating the game.

Don't forget this is a San Diego State team that was a projected No. 2 seed before COVID shut everything down. There may well be a chip on their shoulder and it would be surprising if they fall flat in the first round.

Second Round

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago over No. 1 Illinois

For several legitimate reasons, Loyola-Chicago was hyped heading into March Madness. The Ramblers had a phenomenal season and their placement in the bracket was brutal. Even against the No. 2 seeds, there was a legitimate chance of them making it to the second week.

But all the No. 1 seeds are a tier above the rest of the field. It would be a massive upset if any did not make it to the Elite Eight, much less the Sweet Sixteen.

Illinois has been rolling the past month and could have very well hit their stride. As strange as it may sound, the Illini easily have the capabilities of making the Final Four. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are going to be named All-Americans and both are playing at an elite level.

This is not to say that Loyola-Chicago could not pull off the upset here, they are arguably the best threat in that section of the bracket to knock off Ilinois. But you'll be kicking yourself if you make this upset pick and the Illini are one of the last four teams standing.

No. 8 North Carolina/ No. 9 Wisconsin over No. 1 Baylor

See above. Basically, all the same reasons apply here except for one, Baylor is even better than Illinois.

The Tar Heels have emerged as an interesting pick in the Second Round. North Carolina plays uniquely with two bigs on the floor, carrying them to some notable wins during the season.

But for as good as that look has thrown off opponents, UNC hasn't been able to compete against elite competition. And Baylor is the elite of the elite this year. Some of the Tar Heels' games haven't even been close in losses to the upper tier of the sport. In many of those losses, the opposing defense controlled the game.

As for Wisconsin, well, they've lost six of their last eight games. The Badgers have done nothing to show they could even keep it close to a No. 1 seed.

To look at it another way, UNC has three wins over tournament teams this year. Wisconsin, four. Baylor has nine against seven opponents. Don't get fancy, pick the Bears into the Sweet Sixteen.