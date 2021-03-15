March Madness 2021: Darkhorse picks to make the Final Four

Darkhorse picks to make the Final Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Picking chalk to go to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is never a fun way to fill out your bracket. Sure, it is the likeliest outcome and probably the safest, but surprise picks are what make the March Madness experience whole.

Only once in the history of the NCAA Tournament have all the No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four (2008). Only once in the nearly 40 years (1985 when the tournament expanded to 64 teams) did chalk fully prevail.

History shows that it's not even going to be exclusively the top seeds making the run. Since the 2013 tournament, there has been a fifth-seeded team or worse in the Final Four. In several cases, there was more than one. It's safe to assume that trend will continue in an NCAA Tournament like no other.

When trying to find those teams that can go look at the past handful of national champions and the Final Four teams with them. There are a couple of things they have in common: a talented backcourt and a multi-dimensional defense. The teams listed below, that no one is talking about, all fall into these two categories.

Here are teams that are not on the No. 1 or No. 2 seed lines capable of making the Final Four.

Darkhorse NCAA Tournament Teams to Make the Final Four:

No. 6 USC Trojans (22-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Notable Wins: BYU, Arizona, UCLAPlayer to Watch: Evan Mobley (16.8 ppg, 58.4 FG%, 3.0 bpg)Final Four Path: West; No. 11 Wichita State/Drake, No. 3 Kansas, No. 2 Iowa, No. 1 Gonzaga

Due to the fact that USC has to knock off Gonzaga, they may be the toughest one to see getting to the Final Four of this group. Aside from that potential matchup, things shaped up well for the Trojans considering they are a No. 6 seed.

USC's path goes through a No. 3 seed with known COVID-19 issues and a No. 2 seed that stumbled throughout the season by not playing any defense.

Story continues

The Trojans only lost seven times this year, all within the first two quadrants of the NET. Three of their seven losses came against one team, Colorado. In December they handily beat fellow No. 6 seed BYU and also beat an Arizona team that would have likely made the tournament had it not been for a self-imposed postseason ban.

Evan Mobley is their star player, a potential top-three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Over the course of the season he's become not only the best player on the court but one that can take over games. There are so many ways that he can impact the result. In the post, on the perimeter (defensively and offensively), blocking shots, getting rebounds, the 7-foot forward does a little bit of everything.

Around him is a great supporting cast, including his brother Isaiah Mobley. But it's a team that likes to share the ball at 13.7 assists per game. They're top-30 in offense and defense according to KenPom and a team that hasn't fully lived up to their potential this year.

Oh, and their head coach is Andy Enfield who famously led Florida Gulf Coast to the Sweet Sixteen in 2013. This may be his best Trojan team since going to Southern Cal.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (16-6, 11-4 ACC)

Notable Wins: Virginia, North Carolina (2x), Georgia TechPlayer to Watch: Scottie Barnes (11.0 ppg, 50 FG%, 4.2 apg)Final Four Path: East; No. 13 UNC Greensboro, No. 5 Colorado, No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Alabama

Had it not been for some hiccups at the end of the season, the Seminoles would have been a No. 3 seed in this year's bracket. Still, some may think that Leonard Hamilton's team is underseeded.

A lot of people may write off this team after losing three of its last five games. One of those losses came to non-tournament team Notre Dame. But as always, this Florida State team is loaded and has the capabilities to beat any team in the country.

The Seminoles are super deep, going with eight and even nine players in most games. They hold one of the most efficient offenses in the country and are lengthy at every position.

Their best player, Scottie Barnes, isn't even one of their top two scorers which makes Florida State extremely dangerous. Over the past two weeks of the season, the 6-9 guard/forward showed to his team and the sport that he can take over games. With his athleticism, no one in the country might be able to contain him.

A stout defense has typically been the program's calling card over the past several seasons. While it's not as great as it normally is, they still can get a stop when called upon.

No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 13-4 SEC)

Notable Wins: Alabama, LSU, Missouri (2x)Player to Watch: Moses Moody (17.4 ppg, 44.2 FG%, 37.9 3-pt FG%)Final Four Path: South; No. 14 Colgate, No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 1 Baylor

One of the hottest teams in the sport may be one of the least talked about teams heading into the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas has only lost one game since January and that was to LSU in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks did not have the toughest of nonconference schedules which really took them off the radar early in the year. But in the SEC they stepped it up a notch, going all the way to the No. 2 team in the league. When looking at their schedule, Arkansas' worst loss is to Missouri and LSU. The rest are to top-four seeds in the tournament.

Offensively, this team is fun to watch, posting 82.4 points per game which is the seventh-highest in the NCAA. But, they also have the defense to back it up as they are 14th in adjusted-defense according to the KenPom. This team doesn't give free possessions.

Moses Moody is their star and will be the guy taking the most shots. If a Final Four run is in the cards, Moody will quickly become a household name this tournament.

No. 7 Connecticut Huskies (15-7, 11-6 Big East)

Notable Wins: USC, Seton Hall, GeorgetownPlayer to Watch: James Bouknight (19.0 ppg, 45.3 FG%, 5.7 rpg)Final Four Path: East; No. 10 Maryland, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Texas, No. 1 Michigan

Here's the true darkhorse of the group. UConn is the lowest-seeded team on this list, but they are also a team that could very well lose to a defensive-oriented Maryland Terrapins in the first round.

The biggest determining factor on what Huskie team we get is based on the availability of James Bouknight.

When the talented, off-ball guard plays for Connecticut this year, they're 11-3 and play some of the best basketball in the country. Without him, the Huskies are 4-4 this season. There's no inclination that he won't be able to play in the NCAA Tournament, but there's been some slight injury scares as of late.

In the Big East quarterfinals against DePaul, he had to leave due to cramps and had a limited impact. Bouknight played the next day against Creighton but was clearly not the same.

Aside from Bouknight, it's still a talented UConn squad. Their first season in the Big East did not disappoint. When Bouknight's the top guy, the team has a good collection of complementary players that really can show out. There are two 3-point threats in R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley. There's also Isaiah Whaley who can hold his own in the post. Overall the Huskies are a solid defensive squad, able to generate blocks and steals and get out into the open floor.

The Huskies path is intriguing. Maryland does boast Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Darryl Morsell, which should make for a great matchup with Bouknight in the first round, but the Terrapins aren't deep.

Alabama, an elite offensive team, has sputtered with some poor performances leading up to March. Michigan may also be the No. 1 seed with the biggest amount of questions based on the health and availability of senior forward Isaiah Livers, their second-leading scorer (13.1 ppg) and third-best rebounder (6.0 rpg)