March Madness 2021 Bracket Predictions

The NBC Sports Edge staff reveals their 2021 NCAA March Madness Brackets and Predictions. Vaughn Dalzell, Sara Perlman, Drew Dinsick and Corey Parson share their picks, predictions and brackets here. You can watch NBC Sports Edge's show, "Brackets and Bets" on YouTube for a more in-depth breakdown of the bracket.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code VAUGHN10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Let's start with Corey Parson's bracket.

Corey claims the NCAA Tournament should rename to the "Gonzaga Invitational" this season and his bracket backs that up. You may think it's chalky, but he'll tell you there is nothing wrong with that when it comes down to the end of March.

Corey Parson's Bracket

Corey Parson's Bracket

Corey's Final Four: (1) Gonzaga vs (2) Alabama and (1) Baylor vs (1) Illinois

Corey's Championship: (1) Gonzaga vs (1) Baylor

Corey's Champion: (1) Gonzaga

Next up is Sara Perlman's bracket.

She has Gonzaga in her final as well, but not winning it. Instead she is taking a team that is receiving a lot of attention over at PoinsBet - the Illinois Fighting Illini. Sara's Elite Eight mixes it up and features a few surprise teams making a deep run at the title.

Sara Perlman Bracket

Sara's Final Four: (1) Gonzaga vs (3) Texas and (1) Illinois vs (4) Purdue

Sara's Championship: (1) Gonzaga vs (1) Illinois

Sara's NCAA Champion: (1) Illinois

Next up is Drew Dinsick's bracket.

If you like the UConn Huskies, Drew is your man. He has UConn making a Final Four run to remember, capping it off with a victory over Gonzaga and a loss to the eventual champion, Baylor Bears. If you like upsets, check out Drew's East and South Regions!

Drew Disnick Bracket

Drew's Final Four: (1) Gonzaga vs (7) UConn and (1) Baylor vs (2) Houston

Drew's Championship: (7) UConn vs (1) Baylor

Story continues

Drew's NCAA Champion: (1) Baylor

Last but not least, Vaughn Dalzell's bracket.

Vaughn's bracket features a Final Four run from both Texas and Arkansas, with surprise Sweet 16 appearances from Ohio and Rutgers. Just like Corey's bracket, Vaughn has Gonzaga holding the trophy after an undefeated season.

Vaughn Dalzell's Bracket

Vaughn's Final Four: (1) Gonzaga vs (3) Texas and (1) Illinois vs (3) Arkansas

Vaughn's Championship: (1) Gonzaga vs (1) Illinois

Vaughn's NCAA Champion: (1) Gonzaga

You can find more College Basketball content here on NBC Sports Edge or on our Twitter for more NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament content. Also don't forget to use promo code VAUGHN10 to get 10% off your NBC Sports Edge subscription. Click here to learn more!