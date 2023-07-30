Marcelles Williams invited to 2024 Army All-American Game

All-State cornerback Marcellus Williams of Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco announced his commitment to USC last month. He chose the Trojans over Oklahoma and UCLA.

Williams is a four-star prospect, listed at 5-11 and 185 pounds. The St. John Bosco product is the the No. 8 California recruit, No. 9 cornerback and No. 73 prospect overall in the Class of 2024.

Williams announced Thursday that he picked up an invite to the Army All-American Game for 2024.

Williams will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The annual January game will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

The history and tradition of the All-American Game are unparalleled, given the pipeline this game has established to the NFL: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; and 17 Heisman finalists including but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence.

Blessed to be invited to the All-American Bowl🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mWOkaLMMTb — Marcelles Williams (@cellesthegreat1) July 27, 2023

More 1980 NFL Draft!

Anthony Munoz shares epic story of legendary lineman Forrest Gregg

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire