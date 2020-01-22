Marcell Ozuna signing with Braves rules out potential suitor for Kris Bryant

When former Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson signed with the Twins last week, one thought was Atlanta could pivot and try to acquire Kris Bryant to fill the void in their lineup.

That possibility looks less likely now, as the Braves announced Tuesday they've signed former Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million deal.

The Braves didn't have a dire need for a third baseman - 22-year-old Austin Riley, a former top prospect, is waiting in the wings - so much as they needed a bat to replace Donaldson. Bryant would have checked both those boxes, but the path to acquiring him is more difficult.

Bryant has been fixated in trade rumors this winter, but any extensive negotiations won't occur until his service time grievance case is resolved. NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported last week Bryant trade rumors this winter have been "greatly exaggerated" because the lingering grievance.

The Braves have been named a potential Bryant suitor as they hold the top prospects the Cubs would seek in return for Bryant. MLB Network's Jon Heyman threw cold water on that notion recently.

Braves have the prospects and could consider Bryant or Arenado, tho early word is that neither star 3B is especially likely for them. They've been linked to Ozuna, and Castellanos is out there as well. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2020

There's also the possibility the Cubs don't move at all Bryant this offseason.

"No, we're not in a position where we *have* to do anything," Cubs president Theo Epstein said Friday at Cubs Convention. "I think you want to always avoid being put in a corner where you have to make a deal and your back's against the wall and you're gonna take any deal that's out there.

"We're not at all in that position but looking at the longer time horizon of the next two years, I think you would be wise at some point to do something that looks out a little bit more for the long-term and a little bit less for the short-term, but that doesn't have to happen now. We're not in a position where we have to move anybody."

Ozuna joining the Braves means the Cardinals lost one of their most productive bats from the 2019 division championship club. Like the Cubs, St. Louis' offseason has been marked by low-key moves, outside of the Cardinals acquiring pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore from the Rays, a deal which sent Cardinals slugger Jose Martinez to Tampa Bay.

