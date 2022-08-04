Marcell Ateman sighting: Former Raiders receiver signs with Cardinals

Considering his status as a seventh-round pick, Marcell Ateman hanging around with the team that drafted him for four years is no small accomplishment.

The 6-4, 215-pounder saw his time with the Raiders come to an end late last season when he was released from the practice squad. He had yet to resurface with another team since then.

That is, until today.

After spending his first offseason without a team to call home, Ateman was signed today by the Arizona Cardinals as the team just started their training camp.

Ateman will have nearly a full training camp to try and once again earn a spot on an NFL roster or practice squad for what would be his fifth NFL season.

The former Oklahoma receiver has appeared in 19 games in four years, with six starts, all for the Raiders during his rookie season in 2018 in which the Raiders receiving corps was riddled with injuries.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire