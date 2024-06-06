Marcelino interested in reunion with Ruben Blanco at Villarreal

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal are showing an interest in Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper Ruben Blanco (28).

Marcelino, in his very brief spell as Marseille manager at the start of last season, notably utilised Blanco in a UEFA Champions League qualifier, bringing him on in a penalty shoot-out defeat against Panathinaikos. Marcelino didn’t last long at OM and was essentially run out of the club by the supporters, who levelled threats at Les Phocéens’ hierarchy in an incendiary meeting back in September. In the wake of that meeting, Marcelino departed but in his short time, Blanco seemingly impressed his manager.

Designated as the No.2, Blanco was used sparingly by Marseille last season, making just five appearances in all competitions. Romano understands that the Spaniard could now leave OM this summer. Villarreal are showing interest and talks will soon follow in order to sound out a potential deal for Blanco.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle