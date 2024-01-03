From Marcel Reed to Hank Brown: How Nashville area players performed in college bowl games
Former Nashville area high school quarterbacks Marcel Reed and Hank Brown managed to make a splash before their first college football seasons came to an end.
Reed, who played at Montgomery Bell Academy and is now a freshman at Texas A&M, staged an outstanding performance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State after replacing the Aggies' sophomore starter Jaylen Henderson, who broke his arm on the first play.
Brown, a former Lipscomb Academy standout who is now a freshman at Auburn, came in late after a horrendous performance by the Tigers' offense in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium and provided the only bright spot against Maryland.
Along with Reed and Brown here's a look at some of the top performances by former area high school players in bowl games and the College Football Playoff semifinals:
Reed, who played only 15 snaps and attempted just three passes in the regular season, completed 20 of 33 passes for 361 yards in A&M's 31-23 loss. Reed gave the Aggies a chance latey by running for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter and engineering a drive after that, which led to a field goal.
Auburn had fallen behind Maryland 31-7 by the time Brown replaced starting quarterback Payton Thorne. In his two series Brown engineered long drives, one which began with a 53-yard pass to Caleb Burton III and ended with a touchdown.
Brown finished 7 of 9 passing for 132 yards. That was more passing yards than Thorne (84) or either of Maryland's two quarterbacks − Billy Edwards Jr. (126) and Cameron Edge (82).
∎ DB Tahir Annoor, Brentwood Academy, Tulane: Annoor recorded four tackles (three solos) and forced a fumble in Tulane's 41-20 loss to Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.
∎ TE Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood, Clemson: Briningstool was the leading receiver in the Tigers' 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. He had nine catches for 91 yards. Briningstool finished the season as Clemson's second-leading receiver with 50 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns.
∎ RB Alex Broome, Lipscomb, Boston College: Broome rushed for eight yards on two carries and had three catches for nine yards in a the Eagles' 23-14 win over SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
∎ WR Barion Brown, Pearl-Cohn, Kentucky: Brown rushed for a 22-yard touchdown to put Kentucky up 6-3, returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 20-10 and had a 60-yard touchdown catch to tie Clemson at 27-all in the Gator Bowl. Brown finished with three catches for 100 yards, two carries for 26 yards and had a game-high 226 all-purpose yards in the 38-35 loss. He was named Co-MVP of the game.
∎ LB Junior Colson, Ravenwood, Michigan: Colson led the Wolverines in tackles with 10 in a 27-20 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. Colson is Michigan's leading tackler on the season with 89 total stops.
∎ DL Kenyonte Davis, Columbia Central, Western Kentucky: Davis made three tackles in WKU's 38-35 win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl.
∎ DB Alex Ford, Father Ryan, Western Kentucky: Ford recorded a tackle for an 8-yard loss in the Famous Toastery Bowl.
∎ DL Nyles Gaddy, Father Ryan, Missouri: Gaddy had one tackle in the Tigers' 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
∎ WR Jayden Harrison, Pearl-Cohn, Marshall: Harrison, who played previously at Vanderbilt, led Marshall with six catches for 132 yards in a 35-17 loss to USTA in the Frisco Bowl. That included a 52-yard reception.
∎ LB Elijah Herring, Riverdale, Tennessee: Herring recorded four tackles including two for loss and a sack in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Herring also broke up a pass.
∎ DB Garnett Hollis Jr., BGA, Northwestern: Hollis had five tackles (three solos) and broke up a pass in Northwestern's 14-7 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
∎WR Isaiah Horton, Oakland, Miami (Fla.): Horton had five catches for 54 yards in the Hurricanes' 31-24 loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.
∎ WR Cam Johnson, Brentwood Academy, Northwestern: Johnson, who played four seasons at Vanderbilt, scored the first touchdown in the Las Vegas Bowl on a 12-yard catch and finished with four catches for 31 yards.
∎ RB Jordan James, Oakland, Oregon: James was the Ducks' second-leading rusher with 63 yards on nine carries in a 45-6 route over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. He also had a nine-yard catch.
∎ DB Jaylon King, Ensworth, Georgia Tech: King had four tackles (three solos) and broke up a pass in the Tech's 30-17 win over Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.
∎ Jackson Lampley, Montgomery Bell Academy, Tennessee: Lampley made is second career start in the Citrus Bowl after playing in every game this season.
∎ DL Zion Logue, Lebanon, Georgia: Logue assisted on a tackle in the Bulldogs' 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
∎ Adonai Mitchell, Cane Ridge, Texas: Mitchell caught a one-yard touchdown pass to trim Washington's lead to 34-28 in the fourth quarter of the CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl. Washington went to win 37-31 but Mitchell finished with four catches for 32 yards.
∎ S Mose Phillips III, Cane Ridge, Virginia Tech: Phillips and two other players led the Hokies with seven tackles each in a 41-20 win over Tulane in the Military Bowl. Phillips, who had five solo tackles, also forced a fumble.
∎ CB James Reed III, Father Ryan, Arkansas State: Reed had one tackle, which was for a five-yard loss, in a 21-19 loss to Northern Illinois in the Cramton Bowl.
∎ Elijah Simmons, Pearl-Cohn, Tennessee: Simmons had two tackles and a sack in the Citrus Bowl.
∎ RB Dontae Smith, Spring Hill, Georgia Tech: Smith's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Tech a 27-17 lead in the Gasparilla Bowl. Smith had 72 rushing yards on 16 carries and two catches for seven yards in the 30-17 win.
∎ DB Andre Turrentine, Ensworth, Tennessee: Turrentine had an interception and a pass break up in the win over Iowa. He also recorded three tackles.
∎ OL Rusty Staats, Watertown, Texas Tech: Staats started a center in Tech's 34-14 win over California in the Independence Bowl. Staats transferred this season from Western Kentucky.
∎ DB T.J. Springer, Maplewood, Western Kentucky: Springer had a quarterback hurry in the Famous Toastery Bowl.
