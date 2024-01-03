From Marcel Reed to Hank Brown: How Nashville area players performed in college bowl games

Former Nashville area high school quarterbacks Marcel Reed and Hank Brown managed to make a splash before their first college football seasons came to an end.

Reed, who played at Montgomery Bell Academy and is now a freshman at Texas A&M, staged an outstanding performance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State after replacing the Aggies' sophomore starter Jaylen Henderson, who broke his arm on the first play.

Brown, a former Lipscomb Academy standout who is now a freshman at Auburn, came in late after a horrendous performance by the Tigers' offense in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium and provided the only bright spot against Maryland.

Along with Reed and Brown here's a look at some of the top performances by former area high school players in bowl games and the College Football Playoff semifinals:

Reed, who played only 15 snaps and attempted just three passes in the regular season, completed 20 of 33 passes for 361 yards in A&M's 31-23 loss. Reed gave the Aggies a chance latey by running for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter and engineering a drive after that, which led to a field goal.

Auburn had fallen behind Maryland 31-7 by the time Brown replaced starting quarterback Payton Thorne. In his two series Brown engineered long drives, one which began with a 53-yard pass to Caleb Burton III and ended with a touchdown.

Brown finished 7 of 9 passing for 132 yards. That was more passing yards than Thorne (84) or either of Maryland's two quarterbacks − Billy Edwards Jr. (126) and Cameron Edge (82).

∎ DB Tahir Annoor, Brentwood Academy, Tulane: Annoor recorded four tackles (three solos) and forced a fumble in Tulane's 41-20 loss to Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.

∎ TE Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood, Clemson: Briningstool was the leading receiver in the Tigers' 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. He had nine catches for 91 yards. Briningstool finished the season as Clemson's second-leading receiver with 50 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns.

∎ RB Alex Broome, Lipscomb, Boston College: Broome rushed for eight yards on two carries and had three catches for nine yards in a the Eagles' 23-14 win over SMU in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA football matchup in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Clemson Tigers edged the Kentucky Wildcats 38-35. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

∎ WR Barion Brown, Pearl-Cohn, Kentucky: Brown rushed for a 22-yard touchdown to put Kentucky up 6-3, returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 20-10 and had a 60-yard touchdown catch to tie Clemson at 27-all in the Gator Bowl. Brown finished with three catches for 100 yards, two carries for 26 yards and had a game-high 226 all-purpose yards in the 38-35 loss. He was named Co-MVP of the game.

∎ LB Junior Colson, Ravenwood, Michigan: Colson led the Wolverines in tackles with 10 in a 27-20 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. Colson is Michigan's leading tackler on the season with 89 total stops.

∎ DL Kenyonte Davis, Columbia Central, Western Kentucky: Davis made three tackles in WKU's 38-35 win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

∎ DB Alex Ford, Father Ryan, Western Kentucky: Ford recorded a tackle for an 8-yard loss in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

∎ DL Nyles Gaddy, Father Ryan, Missouri: Gaddy had one tackle in the Tigers' 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

∎ WR Jayden Harrison, Pearl-Cohn, Marshall: Harrison, who played previously at Vanderbilt, led Marshall with six catches for 132 yards in a 35-17 loss to USTA in the Frisco Bowl. That included a 52-yard reception.

∎ LB Elijah Herring, Riverdale, Tennessee: Herring recorded four tackles including two for loss and a sack in the Vols' 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Herring also broke up a pass.

∎ DB Garnett Hollis Jr., BGA, Northwestern: Hollis had five tackles (three solos) and broke up a pass in Northwestern's 14-7 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

∎WR Isaiah Horton, Oakland, Miami (Fla.): Horton had five catches for 54 yards in the Hurricanes' 31-24 loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

∎ WR Cam Johnson, Brentwood Academy, Northwestern: Johnson, who played four seasons at Vanderbilt, scored the first touchdown in the Las Vegas Bowl on a 12-yard catch and finished with four catches for 31 yards.

∎ RB Jordan James, Oakland, Oregon: James was the Ducks' second-leading rusher with 63 yards on nine carries in a 45-6 route over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. He also had a nine-yard catch.

∎ DB Jaylon King, Ensworth, Georgia Tech: King had four tackles (three solos) and broke up a pass in the Tech's 30-17 win over Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.

∎ Jackson Lampley, Montgomery Bell Academy, Tennessee: Lampley made is second career start in the Citrus Bowl after playing in every game this season.

∎ DL Zion Logue, Lebanon, Georgia: Logue assisted on a tackle in the Bulldogs' 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

∎ Adonai Mitchell, Cane Ridge, Texas: Mitchell caught a one-yard touchdown pass to trim Washington's lead to 34-28 in the fourth quarter of the CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl. Washington went to win 37-31 but Mitchell finished with four catches for 32 yards.

∎ S Mose Phillips III, Cane Ridge, Virginia Tech: Phillips and two other players led the Hokies with seven tackles each in a 41-20 win over Tulane in the Military Bowl. Phillips, who had five solo tackles, also forced a fumble.

∎ CB James Reed III, Father Ryan, Arkansas State: Reed had one tackle, which was for a five-yard loss, in a 21-19 loss to Northern Illinois in the Cramton Bowl.

∎ Elijah Simmons, Pearl-Cohn, Tennessee: Simmons had two tackles and a sack in the Citrus Bowl.

∎ RB Dontae Smith, Spring Hill, Georgia Tech: Smith's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Tech a 27-17 lead in the Gasparilla Bowl. Smith had 72 rushing yards on 16 carries and two catches for seven yards in the 30-17 win.

∎ DB Andre Turrentine, Ensworth, Tennessee: Turrentine had an interception and a pass break up in the win over Iowa. He also recorded three tackles.

∎ OL Rusty Staats, Watertown, Texas Tech: Staats started a center in Tech's 34-14 win over California in the Independence Bowl. Staats transferred this season from Western Kentucky.

∎ DB T.J. Springer, Maplewood, Western Kentucky: Springer had a quarterback hurry in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Nashville area players performed in college football bowl games