Marcel Reece resigns as Raiders Senior VP after just one year on the job

For some time now Marcel Reece has been a part of the Raiders in some capacity. First it was as a player, then returning in the title of senior advisor to owner Mark Davis and most recently promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff. Today he resigned.

Reporting with @VicTafur: #Raiders Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff Marcel Reece has resigned, according to sources. Reece played for the franchise from 2008-16 and served as an executive starting in 2020. He's no longer listed on the team website as an employee. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 28, 2023

This ended employment with the Raiders that dates back 15 years.

He first joined the Raiders as a player. He signed to the practice squad in 2008, seeing his first game action in 2009. A switch to fullback for the former wide receiver proved to be his ticket to success. He would make three straight Pro Bowls from 2012-14. His final season with the Raiders was in 2015 and he played one more NFL season in Seattle in 2016.

After his retirement, he was often seen around the Raiders, usually at Mark Davis’s side. So, in 2020, Davis made it official, naming Reece his Senior Advisor.

May 21 of last 2022, Reece was promoted to Senior VP and today, after less than a year on the job, he resigned.

