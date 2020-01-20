Marcedes Lewis wants to play another season

Tight end Marcedes Lewis has played 14 seasons. He turns 36 in May.

Lewis, though, wants to play next year, and he hopes it’s in Green Bay.

“Mentally and physically, I was in a really good place this year,” Lewis said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of packers.com. “I’d love to come back. When I wake up in the morning, I still love it.”

Lewis played 487 snaps on offense, which was 45 percent of the offensive snaps, and contributed 61 special teams snaps. He caught 15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown during the regular season and added two catches for 14 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

In his career, Lewis has 393 receptions for 4,697 yards and 34 touchdowns.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.