Marcedes Lewis has no plans to retire, wants to return to Packers

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis has no plans to retire from the NFL, and although the 36-year-old is about to be an unrestricted free agent, he’d like to return to Green Bay to play another year with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

“I’m definitely going to keep playing,” Lewis told TMZ Sports. “It’d be good if it was in Green Bay, we’ll see.”

Lewis, the team’s go-to inline blocking tight end, played 422 offensive snaps over 15 games with the Packers in 2020. He caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns and graded out as the eighth-best run-blocking tight end at Pro Football Focus.

His current one-year contract will expire with the Packers next month.

Lewis, who is 15 years into his NFL career and turns 37 years old in May, said he feels good physically and mentally following the 2020 season.

“I feel really good, and most importantly, my mind feels really good,” Lewis said.

Lewis has spent the last three seasons in Green Bay, playing each year on a one-year contract. Last season, he played on a one-year, $2.25 million deal that included a signing bonus of just over $1 million. The Packers will be tight against the salary cap come the start of the new league year in 2021 but could likely find enough money to return Lewis for another season.

Lewis is a highly-respected veteran in the locker room and a close friend of Rodgers, the 2020 MVP. At the moment, the Packers don’t have an ideal replacement on the roster for Lewis as a traditional inline tight end.

List